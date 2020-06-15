CouRage explains why Black Ops III was "the best CoD ever"

As the anticipation for next year's Treyarch Call of Duty title grows, YouTube streamer and ex-Call of Duty caster Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop has listed everything that made Black Ops III the "best CoD game ever".

The 'jet-pack' phase of Call of Duty is generally looked back on negatively by the game's community. Advanced Warfare was considered too frenetic, while Infinite Warfare's space setting was too futuristic for many players.

One game, however, stands out – Black Ops III. Treyarch's 2015 title was praised for its fast pace and refinement of the advanced movement system from Advanced Warfare. Furthermore, its multiplayer was pretty enjoyable, and zombies brought plenty of different content for players to delve into.

Advertisement

On June 14, as part of a discussion with OpTic Gaming LA pro Brandon 'Dashy' Otell, CouRage explained every reason for Black Ops III being his favorite CoD game ever.

Read More: CoD 2020 rumors suggest Black Ops reboot could be delayed

"Black Ops 3 was the best CoD game ever," he said. "Incredible to watch, fun/flashy plays, so many new talented players began to rise up, had fantastic Zombies, super fun multiplayer/pub lobbies, cool weapon camos/skins, theater mode, uplink, SnD was so fun."

Black Ops 3 was the best CoD game ever. Incredible to watch, fun/flashy plays, so many new talented players began to rise up, had fantastic Zombies, super fun multiplayer/pub lobbies, cool weapon camos/skins, theater mode, uplink, SnD was so fun. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 14, 2020

Advertisement

Despite transcending the series and becoming known for other games, like Fortnite, the ex-caster's YouTube and Twitch following grew massively on Black Ops III. His stream highlights and Bot World League series, among others, were wildly popular.

A lot of players found it hard to disagree with CouRage's points. While some argued they made the game unbalanced, many found specialists to be an extra layer of fun, allowing for some seriously awesome plays.

Furthermore, the game was the first CoD to introduce an 'ultimate' skin, in the form of the Dark Matter Camo. Unique skins for each CWL team were also added late into the game's life cycle.

Advertisement

While many details remain up in the air about Call of Duty 2020, David Vonderhaar has already confirmed there will be no advanced movement in the game, believed to be set in the Cold War era.

Regardless, it's clear that CouRage is hoping to see many of Black Ops III's most popular features replicated in CoD 2020. Only time will tell.