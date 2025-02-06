Cops warn CoD isn’t “worth getting shot over” after gaming argument turns violent

Police officers in Indianapolis are advising the public that getting into fights over Call of Duty isn’t worth risking their lives after suggesting a heated argument over the game ended in a shooting.

From fighters to shooters and RTS games, it’s not uncommon for feuds to develop over video games, but sometimes, people take things way too far.

That’s what the Indianapolis Metropolitan police believe happened after responding to a call about a “disturbance” early in the morning of February 6, 2025.

As reported by Fox59, when officers arrived at a house on North Olney Street, they found a man who had been wounded after being shot. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Police think Call of Duty argument ended in shooting

According to the police, there were at least three people in the house when the shooting took place and believe a fight started while they played CoD.

“Officers noticed the Call of Duty video game was on the television and there were a couple of chairs near the television,” IMPD Captain John Arvin explained.

Arvin didn’t specify which Call of Duty was being played, but added it “could be possible the fight broke out over a video game.”

The police captain further advised the public to not let video game arguments get heated to the point where someone ends up harmed or even dead.

“It’s not worth getting shot, getting hurt, or just getting beat up over something as silly as a video game,” he said. “So, sometimes it’s just a good time to leave.”

Police are still looking for suspects and say the shooting is under investigation. The victim’s injuries are currently unknown.

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has resulted in some sort of police involvement. Last year, a 9-year-old boy who allegedly murdered his father with a gun and hatchet was accused of copying Call of Duty: Warzone.

In 2021, a UK fugitive on the run from the law was arrested after leaving his hideout to purchase Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

