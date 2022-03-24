Confused Warzone players think Rebirth Island map ‘flipped’ in S2 Reloaded update

Warzone players have been left thoroughly confused after the Season 2 Reloaded update appeared to ‘flip’ Rebirth Island the opposite way around.

The Season 2 Reloaded update brought a number of changes to Rebirth Island, including map and POI changes as well as the promise of new features and modes.

Players were incredibly excited to see Rebirth being shown some love, but one change they weren’t anticipating was feeling completely lost on the map — and some players are starting to experience that.

While the patch notes didn’t suggest anything of the sort, many Rebirth players have said that they feel like the map has “flipped” since the update.

Shortly after the update went live, players started to realize they were having issues on Rebirth Island, thinking they were headed a certain way or just feeling like things didn’t look quite right.

This led a number of players to believe that Rebirth Island had been ‘flipped’, almost like a mirrored view of what it was before.

did they flipped the map on rebirth or am i tripping 😭 — Shay (@ntShay_) March 24, 2022

In the TikTok below, you can see how much this is confusing players, unsure on what exactly is happening.

Is Rebirth Island flipped?

Despite what many players believe, it looks as though Rebirth Island wasn’t actually flipped by the Warzone devs.

In fact, as suggested in the video above, it seems that the sun was simply flipped to the other side of the map, at least according to Warzone guru JGOD.

Its just the lighting because they moved the sun. — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) March 23, 2022

As a result, the lighting is basically working in the opposite direction that it was before, so the small visual cues players look for are essentially the other way around.

So if you’re dropping into Rebirth Island and feeling a little confused about why it looks different, don’t worry, because you’re definitely not the only one.