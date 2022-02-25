How to watch Complexity Stars Rebirth Rumble Warzone event: Streams, schedule, teams

Complexity Gaming is next in line to host a major Warzone event as the $10,000 Rebirth Rumble tournament is set to drop celebs like J.R. Smith and Sean O’Malley into the mix with Twitch stars and a range of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

$10,000 on the line for HBCU students.

Tommey, Swishem, iSmixie among top Warzone talent involved.

Charitable event with proceeds going to The HBCU Foundation .

Complexity and BoomTV are set to host the last major Warzone tournament of the month as $10,000 will soon be up for grabs in the HBCU Rebirth Rumble.

While celebs like two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith and rising UFC contender Sean O’Malley take center stage alongside Warzone’s highest earner Tommey and NYSL streamer Swishem to name a few, the crux of the event centers around HBCU students.

Select HBCU students across the United States have been invited to compete in this charitable event alongside and against the top Warzone stars. With Rebirth Island in focus, here’s all you need to keep on top of the event.

$10K Complexity Rebirth Rumble: Streams & Schedule

The $10K Complexity Rebirth Rumble event is set to be streamed live on Complexity’s very own Twitch channel. Action gets underway on Monday, February 28 from 11 AM PT | 2PM ET and should run through much of the afternoon.

This hub stream should help keep you on top of the event as it unfolds, though all the biggest names are set to be sharing their own POVs as well. From Tommey to Swishem, fans will be able to watch their favorite players directly no different from any other Warzone event.

$10K Complexity Rebirth Rumble: Format

The Complexity Rebirth Rumble event features a standard Trios Customs format. Each team is to include at least one Complexity Star or Call of Duty influencer as captain with HBCU students rounding out the Trio.

Eight private matches in total are on the agenda as teams compete for not only eliminations, but a higher placement too.

Being a charitable event, $10,000 is on the line for students in the mix. Furthermore, The HBCU Foundation will be in focus throughout as Complexity promotes its ongoing charity drive which you can donate to right here.

$10K Complexity Rebirth Rumble: Players & Teams

While an exact list of Trios is yet to be confirmed, we do already know of some Warzone stars and mainstream celebs that will be dropping in.

From MMA athletes to Warzone’s most successful players, the event is already stacked across the board. Below is an early look at the Complexity Stars and gaming personalities getting involved:

Complexity Stars Athletes: J.R. Smith, Sean O’Malley, Megan Anderson, Leonard Fournette, and Edwin Rios

Esports Competitors and Gaming Personalities: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, “Swishem,” “iSmixie,” “JaredFPS,” and Duane “Zeno” Jackson

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with the full results as action gets underway on February 28.