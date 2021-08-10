How to use Cold War Zombies Tesla Storm field upgrade: Abilities, tiers, more

Cold War Zombies players are due to get some tasty content drops this week with a few new items coming to the mode. Here’s how to use the new Tesla Storm Field Upgrade.

Mauer Der Toten became the latest installment of the Zombies saga on July 15. Transporting the ongoing battle of Omega vs Requiem to Berlin, players were treated to an enigmatic chapter in Zombies history. Condensed into a few small city blocks, this terrifying take on the streets of Berlin gave fans plenty of opportunities to feel pure horror.

Be it the doomed tunnels of the underground or the wreckage of abandoned hotels, Mauer Der Toten is a concrete step towards fully-fledged horror in the Zombies canon like never before.

To make matters even more thrilling, players can get their hands on a powerful new Field Upgrade.

What is Tesla Storm? CoD Zombies new Field Upgrade explained

The current Zombies experience has racked up a zany arsenal of Field Upgrades. From fiery rings of strength to god-like healing, there is something available for any strategy. Giving players a hand in the most desperate of moments, both the traditional Zombies survival mode and Outbreak have benefitted from their inclusion.

Though, this next Field Upgrade could be a serious contender in the current roster. Tesla Storm will be joining the ranks as part of the Season Five update. Turning the player into a portable Tesla coil of sorts, when activated Tesla Storm will electrify you and your teammates.

Forming a chain of electricity, any Zombies that enter the current will be shocked into oblivion. Players can move within each other’s proximity to change the direction of the current too, making for some awesome tactical plays.

As the Zombie Outbreak grows, only the most fearless Operators will answer the call. A mountain of new Zombies content is coming to #BlackOpsColdWar this week. Get ready to climb. 🧗 pic.twitter.com/3MY3gSxEV4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 9, 2021

There have been plenty of times when we’ve been put in a tight spot, so this potently powerful ability is a must-have for those coveted high-round runs. We’re looking forward to seeing what the upgrade tree will bring too, for Tesla Storm.

“Upon upgrading its Skill Tiers, this electricity can start stunning Special and Elite Zombies, and even boost your squad’s movement speed!” teased the developers when speaking on Tesla Storm’s potential.

The exact details of the skill tree aren’t available yet, but we will be updating this post as new developments arrive. Season Five of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on Thursday August 12 at 5AM BST | 12AM EST and we’ll know more then. So, keep checking back.