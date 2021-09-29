Cold War Season 6 trailer reveals 3 new Warzone weapons coming

The trailer for Cold War Season 6 has given players a sneak peek at three new weapons coming to the game, all of which will likely be arriving in Warzone in the coming months.

With each new season’s trailer, players get their first look at what to expect in the coming weeks. While this usually relates to lore developments or new features, one of the main things to always be on the lookout for is any weapons that pop up.

Sometimes characters in the trailers will be using weapons that already exist in the game but, quite often, you’ll get a glimpse at what’s to come.

It looks like the new weapons in Cold War and Warzone Season 6 are already set in stone, though, and they’re going to be pretty exciting for long-time Call of Duty players.

Warzone Season 6 trailer reveals new guns

At roughly 2:10 in the trailer, you see four soldiers each carrying different guns, and with a bit of digging, you can see which guns they are and when they’ve been in the Call of Duty franchise before.

Here are the guns that seem to be coming to Warzone and Cold War in Season 6, from left to right in the image below:

LAPA SM-03: The LAPA is a particularly lightweight submachine gun that hasn’t yet featured in the CoD franchise. Expect this to excel in close-range gunfights.

The LAPA is a particularly lightweight submachine gun that hasn’t yet featured in the CoD franchise. Expect this to excel in close-range gunfights. Lever Action: The Lever Action was an assault rifle in Advanced Warfare and a sniper in World War II, so it looks like another long-range option is arriving. Don’t be surprised to see this enter the Marksman Rifle class.

The Lever Action was an assault rifle in Advanced Warfare and a sniper in World War II, so it looks like another long-range option is arriving. Don’t be surprised to see this enter the Marksman Rifle class. Galil: The Galil is an assault rifle that many Call of Duty players will be familiar with, having featured in every Black Ops game so far. The CR-56 AMAX — once the go-to AR in Verdansk — is a more modernized version of the Galil.

In which order these guns arrive remains to be seen. There are usually two Battle Pass weapons to be unlocked at Tiers 15 and 31, then another one or two that can be unlocked in-game by completing various tasks.

It’s also very possible we see them change the meta once they arrive. The OTs quickly became a meta SMG after being added in Season 5, and maybe the Galil or Lever Action could follow suit for ranged fights.

Season 6 is widely anticipated to be the last before Call of Duty: Vanguard’s integration with Warzone. When that happens, we’ll get a whole new pool of weapons added in, and the game is going to look completely different.