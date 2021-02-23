After originally announcing it during the Season 2 reveal, Treyarch have finally released in-depth details about Black Ops Cold War’s brand-new Outbreak mode, which is set to bring a large-scale experience to the game’s Zombies mode, which is something that its never done before.

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War Zombies and you’ve been hoping for something more to sink your teeth into then Treyarch’s got you covered.

The developers have finally pulled back the curtain on the brand new Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War during the game’s Season 2 launch.

While we previous got confirmation about the fact that it even existed during the original Season 2 reveal, we now know exactly how the mode will work when it launches.

How Outbreak mode works

Your objective is simple: rather than the normal round-based gameplay featured in Die Maschine, Firebase Z, and literally every other Zombies map throughout Black Ops history, you’ll instead be tasked with completing challenges/objectives in the Ural Mountains (which appears to be the Fireteam maps from multiplayer).

Once a new objective is done, players have the choice of either extracting out of the area, similar to the feature in the other BOCW Zombies maps, or picking up another objective, which will then teleport you to another region in the Ural Mountains (aka another Fireteam map).

There appears to be five objectives in total that players can get:

Defend

This objective is pretty simple: you’ll have to go to a location and defend a device while the Zombie horde surrounds you, similar to the Aether Reactors in Firebase Z.

Treyarch mentions that these devices can be located in a variety of places on the map, including outdoors, in large spaces, and indoors, in more close-quarters situations.

Escort

Another self-explanitory objective is Escort. Like the name implies, players will be tasked with escorting a rover from one section of the map to another, keeping Zombies at bay in the process.

It’s unknown how big this rover is or how long it’ll take to move from one place to the other but it’ll almost certainly be an interesting objective to complete.

Retrieve

With this objective, players will have to take Aether Crystals to a set of nearby rocket, which will extract them out of the map.

Players carrying the crystals will be unable to use their weapons and they’ll slower than normal, so teammates will have to protect the player carrying them as much as possible.

Eliminate

For this objective, players will have to find “elite” enemies known as HVTs and either eliminate them or focus on the normal Zombies long-enough for the HVT to be transported away.

It’ll be interesting to see just how this objective works when it launches.

Holdout

According to Treyarch, this objective will be “the most familiar” for normal Zombies players. With it, players will be tasked with going into a closed off section, hunkering down, and taking out the undead as much as they can.

If you fail any of these objectives, you’ll automatically lose the match, which makes the extraction feature so important.

New Aetherium Crystals

As previously announced, Outbreak is set to introduce two new forms of Aetherium Crystals for players to get their hands on.

The first is Refined Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your skills to Tier IV, while the other is Flawless Aetherium Crystals, which are used to upgrade skills to Tier V.

As for how you get your hands on these crystals, Treyarch says they’ll come with more “extensive research” although what that exactly means isn’t clear.

Players will still be able to use Raw Aetherium Crystals to upgrade their skills, weapons, and more from Tier I to III.

New Vehicles

To help complete the objectives around the Ural Mountains, players will be able to find two brand-new vehicles to try out. The first is Sedan, a four-passenger care to help you move around the Outbreak mode a little bit easier.

The second is a Light Truck. No details have been revealed about it’s handling and speed but it’s also a four-passenger car.

Both vehicles will be available within Outbreak at launch, although it’s unclear if the same vehicles will be available in the Fireteam multiplayer mode as well.

New Field Upgrade and Ammo Mod

Beyond the huge Outbreak mode, players will also have a couple of new items to try out in both the aforementioned large-scale mode and the standard Zombies experience on Die Maschine, Firebase Z and future maps.

The first is a brand-new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which essentially allows you to attract Zombies to only yourself for a short amount of time and the only your armor will be affected, allowing other players some time to breathe.

In addition, players will also have a new Ammo Mod to try out in the form of Shatter Blast. This one’s pretty simple: while active, your bullets will also deal explosive damage, which Treyarch said is designed to help take down larger targets.

Other items and additions

While the Death Machine scorestreak is being added to the standard multiplayer mode, it’s also going to be making an appearance in Zombies as well, as a utility that players will be able to use in Die Maschine, Firebase Z and the new Outbreak mode.

Like every other scorestreak within BOCW Zombies, it’ll be available to buy with parts from crafting tables located around each map.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War League Play bug is stopping players ranking up

Of course, the season’s new weapons will also be available to use in the undead mode at launch, including the FARA 83 AR and the LC10 SMG, while the other weapons like the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the ZRG 20mm will more than likely be available once they’re added to the game mid-season.

All in all, it seems like Zombies, just like the rest of the game, is getting a massive update with the Season 2 drop and it will give fans a ton to look forward too. Here’s hoping that Outbreak delivers.