Treyarch has officially announced a brand-new free access week for both Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and its upcoming Outbreak mode, a large-scale Zombies experience set in the Ural Mountains.
If you don’t own Black Ops Cold War but are intrigued by what the brand-new Outbreak mode has to offer, then Treyarch has the perfect deal for you.
In a bit of an unprecedented move, Activision has announced that not only are players getting a free access week for the game’s multiplayer, but the new Outbreak mode will be included when it launches as well. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including when it’ll be live and plenty more.
Multiplayer free access maps and modes
Black Ops Cold War’s free access weekend will include the new Outbreak mode, Gun Game, and more.
A ton from Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available during the free access week. Four maps will be on offer, including the new map Apocalypse, which is coming with Season 2.
In addition, a selection of modes will also be available, including the new Gun Game mode which tasks players with progressing through 20-tiers of different weapons.
If more maps or modes get announced for the multiplayer, we’ll update this list accordingly.
Zombies free access content
In addition to Outbreak, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to Onslaught.
On the Zombies side of things, the main star of the show is Outbreak, the large-scale experience set on modified versions of Fireteam maps. Players will have everything at their disposal, including all the vehicles, perks, ammo mods, weapons, etc. just like everyone else.
If you’re on PlayStation consoles, you’ll also be able to try out Onslaught mode, which is the smaller-scale Zombies experience on the game’s multiplayer maps. The new map Apocalypse will be available in this mode as well.
Black Ops Cold War free access week dates and time
According to Treyarch, the free access week will last from Thursday, February 25 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET) to Thursday, March 4 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET).
If that first date sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the first day of Season 2. Meaning that free players will pretty much be able to start enjoying Season 2 content at the same time as those who own the full game.
It’s also been confirmed that Double XP will be running from the start of Season 2, all the way to March 1, 2021, and, of course, free access players will also be able to take advantage of that.
How to download Black Ops Cold War’s free access week
Players will be able to download the free access week on their respective storefronts.
Treyarch has confirmed that players will be able to download the application for the free access week on their respective digital storefronts.
Unfortunately, download links for the application are not live yet and it’s unknown whether or not players will be able to download it early. Once the links become available, we’ll update this piece with instructions.
After originally announcing it during the Season 2 reveal, Treyarch have finally released in-depth details about Black Ops Cold War’s brand-new Outbreak mode, which is set to bring a large-scale experience to the game’s Zombies mode, which is something that its never done before.
If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War Zombies and you’ve been hoping for something more to sink your teeth into then Treyarch’s got you covered.
The developers have finally pulled back the curtain on the brand new Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War during the game’s Season 2 launch.
While we previous got confirmation about the fact that it even existed during the original Season 2 reveal, we now know exactly how the mode will work when it launches.
How Outbreak mode works
Outbreak is set to bring large-scale conflict to the Zombies experience.
Your objective is simple: rather than the normal round-based gameplay featured in Die Maschine, Firebase Z, and literally every other Zombies map throughout Black Ops history, you’ll instead be tasked with completing challenges/objectives in the Ural Mountains (which appears to be the Fireteam maps from multiplayer).
Once a new objective is done, players have the choice of either extracting out of the area, similar to the feature in the other BOCW Zombies maps, or picking up another objective, which will then teleport you to another region in the Ural Mountains (aka another Fireteam map).
There appears to be five objectives in total that players can get:
Defend
This objective is pretty simple: you’ll have to go to a location and defend a device while the Zombie horde surrounds you, similar to the Aether Reactors in Firebase Z.
Treyarch mentions that these devices can be located in a variety of places on the map, including outdoors, in large spaces, and indoors, in more close-quarters situations.
Escort
Another self-explanitory objective is Escort. Like the name implies, players will be tasked with escorting a rover from one section of the map to another, keeping Zombies at bay in the process.
It’s unknown how big this rover is or how long it’ll take to move from one place to the other but it’ll almost certainly be an interesting objective to complete.
Players will be tasked with five objectives in Outbreak.
Retrieve
With this objective, players will have to take Aether Crystals to a set of nearby rocket, which will extract them out of the map.
Players carrying the crystals will be unable to use their weapons and they’ll slower than normal, so teammates will have to protect the player carrying them as much as possible.
Eliminate
For this objective, players will have to find “elite” enemies known as HVTs and either eliminate them or focus on the normal Zombies long-enough for the HVT to be transported away.
It’ll be interesting to see just how this objective works when it launches.
Holdout
According to Treyarch, this objective will be “the most familiar” for normal Zombies players. With it, players will be tasked with going into a closed off section, hunkering down, and taking out the undead as much as they can.
If you fail any of these objectives, you’ll automatically lose the match, which makes the extraction feature so important.
New Aetherium Crystals
Players will have two new types of crystals to get their hands on in Outbreak.
As previously announced, Outbreak is set to introduce two new forms of Aetherium Crystals for players to get their hands on.
The first is Refined Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your skills to Tier IV, while the other is Flawless Aetherium Crystals, which are used to upgrade skills to Tier V.
As for how you get your hands on these crystals, Treyarch says they’ll come with more “extensive research” although what that exactly means isn’t clear.
Players will still be able to use Raw Aetherium Crystals to upgrade their skills, weapons, and more from Tier I to III.
New Vehicles
Players will also have access to new vehicles within Outbreak mode.
To help complete the objectives around the Ural Mountains, players will be able to find two brand-new vehicles to try out. The first is Sedan, a four-passenger care to help you move around the Outbreak mode a little bit easier.
The second is a Light Truck. No details have been revealed about it’s handling and speed but it’s also a four-passenger car.
Both vehicles will be available within Outbreak at launch, although it’s unclear if the same vehicles will be available in the Fireteam multiplayer mode as well.
New Field Upgrade and Ammo Mod
A new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard will attract Zombies to you for a short amount of time.
Beyond the huge Outbreak mode, players will also have a couple of new items to try out in both the aforementioned large-scale mode and the standard Zombies experience on Die Maschine, Firebase Z and future maps.
The first is a brand-new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which essentially allows you to attract Zombies to only yourself for a short amount of time and the only your armor will be affected, allowing other players some time to breathe.
In addition, players will also have a new Ammo Mod to try out in the form of Shatter Blast. This one’s pretty simple: while active, your bullets will also deal explosive damage, which Treyarch said is designed to help take down larger targets.
Other items and additions
New items like the Death Machine scorestreak and more will be available to players within the Zombies mode.
While the Death Machine scorestreak is being added to the standard multiplayer mode, it’s also going to be making an appearance in Zombies as well, as a utility that players will be able to use in Die Maschine, Firebase Z and the new Outbreak mode.
Like every other scorestreak within BOCW Zombies, it’ll be available to buy with parts from crafting tables located around each map.
Of course, the season’s new weapons will also be available to use in the undead mode at launch, including the FARA 83 AR and the LC10 SMG, while the other weapons like the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the ZRG 20mm will more than likely be available once they’re added to the game mid-season.
All in all, it seems like Zombies, just like the rest of the game, is getting a massive update with the Season 2 drop and it will give fans a ton to look forward too. Here’s hoping that Outbreak delivers.