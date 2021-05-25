Cold War players demand further sniper nerfs despite Season 3 Reloaded changes - Dexerto

Despite having been nerfed in the Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update, some Black Ops Cold War players want sniper rifles to be brought down even further since they’re still “dominating” matches.

Season 3 Reloaded saw Rambo and John McClane join the game as brand new operators, but it also brought in a number of weapon balancing changes to try and bring things more level.

There were several buffs and nerfs in the update, altering the game’s meta somewhat, but the biggest change of all came in the form of the sniper rifles, with certain attachments nerfed as well as flinch added to the weapons when being shot.

Snipers had been hugely divisive in the game prior to this nerf, but it doesn’t seem as though that’s changed.

Posting to the Cold War subreddit, bvckspaced asked to address snipers once again, not noticing enough of a difference since their nerf.

“Can we address snipers dominating Search & Destroy?” they asked. “Almost every pub I play, the entire enemy team either is using snipers with dual wield magnums or a crossbow… The flinch quite honestly has done f**k all, I’m still getting insta-killed after dumping 4 bullets into some d**khead quick scoping not missing a shot.”

They add that Cold War is “probably the easiest game to snipe in for a minute,” with snipers “able to play hyper-aggressive with next to no counterplay against them.”

The post has caused much discussion on the BOCW subreddit but, for the most part, people are generally in agreement with bvckspaced.

The most upvoted comment even suggests that aim assist should simply be removed from the guns, similar to how they operated in Black Ops 3 for example.

On the other hand, some sniping fans disagreed, and don’t want the snipers to become obsolete vs SMGs and Assault Rifles. “But we are supposed to sit here and take your 74u and your LC10 layering us across map?” one player responded.

Treyarch will no doubt be monitoring how snipers are used over the coming weeks and will assess whether they need to nerf snipers even more, but it’s impossible to tell whether they’ll take action just yet.