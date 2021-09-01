Cold War players demand Tec 9 SMG nerfs due to “unplayable” multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have grown increasingly frustrated with the Tec-9 SMG that arrived in the Season 5 update, to the point that players are now saying it’s literally ruining games.

The Tec-9 joined the ever-expanding selection of weapons in Cold War and Warzone in mid-August, and while it hasn’t made a huge dent on the Warzone meta, it’s definitely caused a stir in Cold War’s multiplayer.

The submachine gun class has no shortage of viable options in multiplayer, with a range of options for players of all styles.

The Tec-9, though, has changed that, and become the favored SMG in almost all scenarios, causing some serious backlash from players.

Community sentiment towards the gun has slowly shifted throughout Season 5, from joy at another viable SMG option to realizing its true power.

With the Season 5 Reloaded update growing closer (though no date has yet been set), many posts are popping up online begging for a Tec-9 nerf, so much so that Treyarch might find it impossible to ignore.

One Reddit post says that the game has become “unplayable” due to it becoming a “Tec 9 fest,” with one of the comments adding that “no other weapon can compete with it.”

As well as multiple Reddit posts, there are also countless tweets asking for changes to be made.

One of these, for example, comes from Bryan Lee, who asked Treyarch to “come with the Tec-9 nerf soon” because “MP is just unplayable” with it in the state it is.

@Treyarch @TreyarchCM y'all coming with the Tec 9 nerf any time soon? MP is just unplayable at the moment. — Bryan Lee (@bigleechew) September 1, 2021

Needless to say, the Season 5 Reloaded update can’t come soon enough for Cold War players, who will be desperate for a proper nerf to the Tec-9. Whether that nerf comes, and what it looks like if it does, remains to be seen.