CoD’s Squid Game Operator has exact same voice lines as an old skin

A new Operator in Call of Duty’s Squid Game collab, a skin for The Front Man character, has the exact same voice lines as an older skin that released across Black Ops 6 and Warzone in 2024.

Amid the record-breaking success of Squid Game Season 2, Activision is getting in on the promotional opportunities with a crossover in CoD. New game modes and cosmetics top the bill as the hit Netflix series makes its way into the juggernaut FPS.

This collab hasn’t gone off without a hitch, however. The new modes have game-breaking issues while skins are not only being slammed for having incorrect details, but also for their “insane” costs.

For those who splurged on the controversial Premium Event Pass rewards track, they just uncovered something else that doesn’t quite sit right. It turns out The Front Man Operator has identical voice lines to The Replacer Operator, a skin that was introduced back in November, 2024.

The Front Man skin in CoD copies old voice lines

While The Front Man is a man of few words in Squid Game, at least when under the mask, this Operator skin in CoD has plenty to say. However, his quotes aren’t exactly original.

Rather than writing new lines and having them voiced specifically for the premium rewards track, in this instance, old lines have been repeated.

First detected by a player on X (formerly Twitter), they shared a brief clip comparing voice lines from The Front Man and The Replacer Operators. “I can’t feel my face,” and “Smooth, too smooth,” are matched across both.

This immediately had players speculating that Activision had utilized AI tools to simply re-dub the same lines for The Front Man.

Activision has been under fire on multiple occasions for alleged AI use. Having reportedly sold AI-created skins in the past, it wouldn’t be a stretch for AI to have been used in this instance too, though there’s no confirmation for the time being.

“He’s got a lot more of the same voice lines, it really sucks,” one player chimed in, claiming there’s more to the clone than just those two examples.

“This game is so embarrassing,” another player said in response to the copied lines. “Just lazy AI writing for voice lines used on multiple operators. The more I see of this game, the more it pisses me off,” another added.

Activision is yet to address this wave of controversy surrounding The Front Man skin in the Squid Game crossover.