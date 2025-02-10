COD Zombies players want devs to bring back one big Black Ops 3 feature

A Call of Duty modder argues the addition of official mod tools would help Zombies mode “steer the ship back around.”

Activision hasn’t released official mod and mapping tools for the Call of Duty community since the Black Ops 3 days nearly 10 years ago.

BO3 tools launched in 2016, roughly one year after the game’s debut, with Treyarch stating at the time that such additions would allow the crew to “more effectively address bugs, add polish, and move closer to a complete suite of PC features.”

But that thinking didn’t carry forward into subsequent Call of Duty releases, and some fans believe modding tools are just what modes like Zombies need to thrive.

Since those who build custom content for older COD titles have lost interest in Black Ops 6, a modder who goes by Gunoftruth told VideoGamer they’d love to get their hands on the newest IW Engine tech.

The modder said in part, “…it would be absolutely amazing to try out the latest tech of the IW engine and the latest mod tools to see what us community members who still have passion for original Call of Duty [games] can make.”

Activision

They further argued the addition of official tools could help Zombies turn things around, as modders would be able to infuse classic gameplay into modern COD.

“I want Zombies to succeed and go back to the glory days but the ship has sailed in the wrong direction. [The release of] mod tools and developers listening to feedback to make an old-school Call of Duty can steer the ship back around,” Gunoftruth added.

But the modder isn’t confident Activision will revisit modding features, because the community would make content inspired by original Zombies and multiplayer maps that potentially “[takes] away from their profits and the success of next year’s release.”

Early on, many players viewed Zombies as the crown jewel of the Black Ops 6 launch. The pause timer, new Vermin creatures, and other additions had fans eager to jump into Zombies more regularly.

But gameplay bugs and mixed reactions to new content offerings like The Tomb have dampened the excitement for some community members over time.