CoD Zombies fans fear Black Ops 6 “ruined” the game mode

After watching streamers player Black Ops 6’s second CoD Zombies map, Liberty Falls, at CoD Next, players are worried that the game mode has lost its identity.

For the first time in four years, Black Ops 6 marks the long-awaited return of round-based Zombies.

At launch, there will be two maps and a massive slate of new features, including a save and quit feature and a third-person camera angle. Additionally, the game mode brings back familiar favorites such as perk machines, GobbleGums, wonder weapons, and the pack-a-punch machine.

Fans celebrated the initial announcement, but their excitement has since soured after seeing Liberty Falls gameplay at the COD NEXT event.

In response to the backlash, CharlieIntel reassured players by claiming that the other map, Terminus, is more enjoyable for hardcore series veterans. At the same time, Liberty Falls suits a more casual play style.

Suffice to say, that wasn’t enough to ease tensions.

Most complaints stem from players having armor and the ability to use loadouts from the start of a match and exfil during a round.

“Although Liberty Falls definitely feels bland and uninteresting, the main problem with modern Zombies is how much it’s being intruded on by Warzone’s mechanics,” one player said.

Players also complained about the HUD, but that is fully customizable, and it’s possible to remove enemy health bars or any additional clutter.

In saying that, some players believe that the game mode has diverted too far from its origins.

“There is no way they put in four years of work on black ops 6, a second commenter argued. “This is literally Cold War 2.0, and zombies look so dog****.”

Before getting too carried away, a segment of the player base wants to try out the game mode instead of jumping to conclusions.

For more on CoD Zombies, check out our guide on the new save and quit feature.