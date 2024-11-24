CoD YouTuber visited new BO6 Zombies map IRL to study ahead of launch

Diehard CoD Zombies YouTuber MrRoflWaffles visited what’s presumed to be the real-life location of the next BO6 Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts.

Black Ops 6’s Season 1 Reloaded update will add a new Zombies locale in the form of Citadelle des Morts. When the map goes live on December 5, players can expect to dive deeply into Black Ops lore by exploring the fictional Mediterranean city of Avalon.

But the medieval locale does not appear solely grounded in fiction. Eagle-eyed fans posit Call of Duty developers may have taken inspiration from Carcassonne, a fortified city in France whose history is long and rife with conflict.

One person went the extra mile with their curiosity, though, specifically by traveling hundreds of miles to the real-world location in question.

MrRoflWaffles explores BO6 Zombies’ Citadelle des Morts map IRL

On November 23, content creator MrRoflWaffles tweeted his interest in visiting the actual city that inspired the forthcoming Zombies setting. The UK-based streamer landed in France the next day and has since shared photos of his time in Carcassonne.

Based on his pictures, it does look as if Black Ops 6 developers borrowed heavily from Cité de Carcassonne when building the Avalon-set city.

In responses to Dexerto on Twitter/X, MrRoflWaffles uploaded additional photos of his tour of the historic city.

One such image featured a medieval well, complete with a caption joking that it’d be a good hiding place for Zombies’ Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Notably, Activision itself has yet to confirm whether or not the Citadelle des Morts in BO6 Zombies is modeled after the fortified French city, but the resemblance is uncanny.

Players should have a better sense of the fictional location, and possibly its origins, in the coming days, however. The map’s December 5 arrival will let users follow the story thread from the Terminus Main Quest events.