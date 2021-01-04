Logo
CoD YouTuber Spratt reveals incredible $10,000 gaming setup to kick off 2021

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:00

by Tanner Pierce
Call of Duty YouTuber James Spratt has unveiled his brand new gaming room/setup for the new year and, apparently, everything totals up to a whopping $10,000.

Spratt has made a name for himself in the YouTube scene for his Call of Duty sniping videos. Whether it be in Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Black Ops Cold War, the former OpTic player knows his way around a sniper rifle in any game he plays.

To help kick off 2021, Spratt has taken to YouTube to show off his reportedly $10,000 gaming room, which was just revamped for the new year. As one can imagine, it probably puts most people’s setups to shame.

Spratt uses 3 LG monitors for his setup, alongside a custom PC, as well as a PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Kicking things off are three LG monitors, one in 4K with 144hz refresh rate and two 1080p. Combined, they cost over $1,000 and Spratt says they’ll be used mainly for gaming and chatting with viewers during his Twitch streams.

Beyond that, he’s also using a Sony A6300 camera as his facecam, attached to an Elgato Ringlight, both of which come out to around $800. According to Spratt, he likes the fact that it acts both as a light source and a camera mount, which saves him room.

Onto his audio setup, Spratt’s using an ASTRO A40 TR Headset with TR Mixamp, which comes out to nearly $200. Of course, they’re a bit custom as well, with the Warzone logo printed onto the side of them.

As for his actual gaming systems, there’s a bit to unpack. First and foremost, Spratt is using a custom PC, with an Intel i9 processor, an Nividia Geforce RTX 3080, an ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II Motherboard, and more, which easily costs at least $2,000.

That’s not all, however. Spratt’s also using a PlayStation 5, as well as a 30th anniversary limited edition PS4 Pro, of which only a few thousand were made, bringing up his setup and gaming room’s worth up even more.

Finally, beyond his actual streaming and YouTube setup, he also has a space dedicated to “admin stuff”, which has a cool-looking Warzone mousepad, a Lenovo Legion laptop, and more.

As one of the more well-known content creators in Call of Duty, this much-improved gaming space should equip Spratt with everything he needs to continue making top-notch content.

How to get Thor’s Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 4/Jan/2021 10:23

by Connor Bennett
Sledgehammer in Black Ops COld War zombies
Activision

There are plenty of unique weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but the best of the bunch might just be the Thor-inspired version of the Sledgehammer. Here’s how you can get it.

With the release of Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch have given their iconic Zombies mode a bit of a facelift – adding in the ability to use killstreaks, integration with multiplayer classes, as well as all-new ways to upgrade weapons.

Some of the classic elements like Pack-A-Punch and Perks are still there, and the formula is still the same – survive as many rounds as possible against the undead horde. 

As ever, there are plenty of secrets and references to things outside the Call of Duty universe, including the ability to turn the recently released Sledgehammer into a Thor-inspired weapon, complete with lightning strikes. 

Sledgehammer in Call of Duty
Treyarch
The Sledgehammer packs a punch in Zombies.

As Call of Duty YouTuber TheGamingRevolution shows, when the Sledgehammer is fully upgraded through the Pack-A-Punch its name becomes Zjolnir – a not so subtle nod to Thor’s Mjolnir. 

The Sledgehammer doesn’t magically change to take the shape of Thor’s iconic sidekick, no, it’ll stay in its normal shape but with a funky new skin.

However, to go that one step further, by equipping the Dead Wire ammo mod, you’ll deal electrical damage – making it look like you’re calling upon the thunder, just as Thor does when he’s battling his foes.

How to unlock Thor’s hammer Zjolnir in Zombies

  1. Equip the Sledgehammer in Zombies
  2. Upgrade the Sledgehammer to level 3 damage with the Pack-A-Punch machine
  3. Add the Dead Wire ammo mod through the Pack-A-Punch mods section
  4. Enjoy!

As fun as the weapon is, not everybody that plays Zombies is the biggest fan of melee weapons. After all, they require you to get up close and personal with the horde, leaving you exposed to damage.

Though, if you want to shake up your games, try a melee-only run, and have the Sledgehammer unlocked, then why not call upon the god of thunder to help you out?