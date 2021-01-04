CoD YouTuber Spratt reveals incredible $10,000 gaming setup to kick off 2021

Call of Duty YouTuber James Spratt has unveiled his brand new gaming room/setup for the new year and, apparently, everything totals up to a whopping $10,000.

Spratt has made a name for himself in the YouTube scene for his Call of Duty sniping videos. Whether it be in Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Black Ops Cold War, the former OpTic player knows his way around a sniper rifle in any game he plays.

To help kick off 2021, Spratt has taken to YouTube to show off his reportedly $10,000 gaming room, which was just revamped for the new year. As one can imagine, it probably puts most people’s setups to shame.

Kicking things off are three LG monitors, one in 4K with 144hz refresh rate and two 1080p. Combined, they cost over $1,000 and Spratt says they’ll be used mainly for gaming and chatting with viewers during his Twitch streams.

Beyond that, he’s also using a Sony A6300 camera as his facecam, attached to an Elgato Ringlight, both of which come out to around $800. According to Spratt, he likes the fact that it acts both as a light source and a camera mount, which saves him room.

Onto his audio setup, Spratt’s using an ASTRO A40 TR Headset with TR Mixamp, which comes out to nearly $200. Of course, they’re a bit custom as well, with the Warzone logo printed onto the side of them.

As for his actual gaming systems, there’s a bit to unpack. First and foremost, Spratt is using a custom PC, with an Intel i9 processor, an Nividia Geforce RTX 3080, an ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II Motherboard, and more, which easily costs at least $2,000.

That’s not all, however. Spratt’s also using a PlayStation 5, as well as a 30th anniversary limited edition PS4 Pro, of which only a few thousand were made, bringing up his setup and gaming room’s worth up even more.

Finally, beyond his actual streaming and YouTube setup, he also has a space dedicated to “admin stuff”, which has a cool-looking Warzone mousepad, a Lenovo Legion laptop, and more.

As one of the more well-known content creators in Call of Duty, this much-improved gaming space should equip Spratt with everything he needs to continue making top-notch content.