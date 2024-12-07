One Warzone skin is turning players invisible, apart from one body part

A Call of Duty: Warzone player claims that one skin makes every body part invisible except for the Operator’s head.

Over the years, Call of Duty users have encountered their fair share of invisibility bugs. One interesting example dates back to Warzone’s early Caldera days when a specific “pay-to-win” skin resulted in players roaming around like floating heads.

The invisibility glitch only occurred for those who unlocked the Tier 100 Operator look in the Vanguard and Pacific Season 1 Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Notably, the bug camouflaged everything on the Operator except their mask beyond a certain distance. To the chagrin of the community, the error went unfixed for weeks. Players claim a similar issue has reared its head in the latest iteration of Warzone.

Warzone’s Repairman introduces familiar invisible skin glitch

A user on Twitter/X, E700, pointed out that the new Repairman skin in Call of Duty: Warzone has introduced yet another bug that turns Operators invisible.

Article continues after ad

Like the aforementioned Caldera map glitch, the Repairman design will camouflage every body part on the character minus their head.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, but Warzone developers have not acknowledged it at the time of writing.

This is not the only problem to come from the DLC skin’s release, either. Not long after the bundle went live, players noticed that wearing the Repairman outfit misaligned their gun’s sights, making bullets fly to the left of their intended target.

Fortunately, developers patched out the issue swiftly in Call of Duty’s November 19 update. But it appears there is still some lingering hiccups that need to be resolved before the Repairman operates as smoothly as intended.

Article continues after ad

The Repairman skin for the Weaver Operator became available at the start of Warzone Season 1, featuring in the Tracer Pack: I.D.E.A.D. Mastercraft bundle.

Priced at 2,400 COD Points, the bundle in question also includes three weapon blueprints, an emote, a charm, and more.