Warzone fog bug is making it impossible to see enemies

A Call of Duty: Warzone player encountered a strange fog bug that obscured their vision in one instance, then disappeared the next.

Warzone players are nothing if not familiar with the odd gameplay glitch that crops up here and there. Some such in-game bugs bring players back from the dead during the victory screen.

Other hiccups stifle progress, cause crashes, or turn enemy combatants completely invisible. Users often run into new glitches, too, leaving players to navigate the unknown until a patch or temporary fix becomes widely available.

Since this has become the norm for online experiences, all anyone can do is call attention to in-game errors in hopes they will receive a proper solution.

Thick fog randomly appears and disappears due to Warzone bug

A Redditor who goes by EclipticAstrum recently uploaded a gameplay clip that shows off a weird fog glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone.

While shooting from inside a building in the Clear Water Lagoon section of Caldera, the player looks out the window and sees thick fog obscuring their vision. It’s troublesome enough to prevent EclipticAstrum from spotting enemies.

But the real issue rears its head when the Reddit user moves away from the window and steps outside. Suddenly, the fog dissipates, making the surrounding area appear almost as clear as day.

In follow-up posts, EclipticAstrum explained the issue only occurs in “some games.” They later added that Call of Duty: Warzone’s fog bug most often appears on the second floor of buildings, resulting in areas below them becoming coated in “fog or smoke.”

Apparently, the glitch is not isolated, either. The original poster plays on PC but Redditor danao81 claimed they’ve encountered the same problem on the PS4 Pro. Danao81 noted there’s presently no fix for the issue as far as they can tell.