Warzone devs restrict fan-favorite handgun yet again

Call of Duty: Warzone developers have once again removed the COR-45 pistol from action until further notice.

The COR-45 handgun has been a fan-favorite secondary since its introduction in WZ and Modern Warfare 3, despite the many issues that often plague it.

Developers temporarily restricted the sidearm’s XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit in July 2024 due to an error that resulted in an unintentionally high fire rate. Trouble struck again in August since a glitch for the same kit gave the COR-45 an Akimbo attachment.

Now the pistol must sit on the sidelines once more, as Warzone developers work out a way to resolve its latest string of issues.

Call of Duty devs have disabled the COR-45 in Warzone

In a post on the Call of Duty Updates X account, developers announced the removal of the COR-45 as of December 23, 2024.

“The COR-45 handgun has been restricted until further notice,” reads the message in full, meaning there is currently no word on when players should expect the fan-favorite sidearm to return.

Activision

Notably, the COR-45’s return to the game unlocked a secondary meta that quickly made the weapon OP.

Players found that removing aftermarket parts from the Cork and Screw blueprint, then adding attachments like the XRK Tactical Stock basically turned Warzone’s COR-45 pistol into a fast-firing SMG.

As mentioned above, similar glitches have broken the pistol’s functionality in the past. How it was able to return in a still-broken state is anyone’s guess at this point. For now, though, the COR-45’s sudden removal prevents players from abusing the glitch.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone are currently in Season 1, with Season 2 scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

What developer Treyarch has planned for the new season of content presently remains a mystery, so Warzone faithful can only hope the COR-45 will be reinstated by then.