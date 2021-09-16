CoD Vanguard Zombies map leaked: name, date, more

With Call of Duty: Vanguard set to release on November 5, 2021, more details are starting to get leaked. Zombies received a major one, revealing it will be called “War of the Dead” but won’t be available at the launch of Vanguard.

Zombies has seen a great amount of success throughout its titles, notably with every Treyarch game.

When Vanguard was announced, Sledgehammer Games also revealed that Treyarch would be the lead developer of the Zombies component. This was really exciting for hardcore players since the studio is known for their work in Zombies.

While Treyarch has previously released multiple maps at the launch of games it appears players will have to wait a bit longer before jumping into the action. Here’s everything we know so far about Vanguard Zombies.

Vanguard Zombies map name leaked

With the new CoD on the horizon, players in the Zombies community have been itching for details surrounding the mode.

Known CoD leaker, ‘TheMW2Ghost’ came through for the community, revealing that the name of the first map will be “War of the Dead.”

It seems the first #Vanguard Zombies map is going to be called War of the Dead — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 16, 2021

This is not the first time “of the Dead” has been used by Treyarch. We have seen “Call of the Dead,” “Mob of the Dead,” and “Blood of the Dead,” all of which were beloved by the community.

More details about the map were leaked, saying, “Imagine Outbreak, Onslaught, and Round-based had a baby.” So it sounds like Zombies is cranking up the intensity and will really be challenging when it’s released.

Vanguard Zombies release date

Even though Call of Duty: Vanguard will be releasing on November 5, there are rumors going around that might be a letdown for the Zombies community .

TheMW2Ghost also revealed that the map will not be playable at the launch of Vanguard.

Also today I got a little more info to back up something I was told recently about Vanguard Zombies. The first proper Round Based map will come with #Vanguard Season 1, not at launch, but — there will be zombie content day 1. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 16, 2021

This is not something that players wanted to hear, as Zombies is rumored to be launching with Season 1 of Vanguard. While this leaker is well known, they did say the release date could change prior to the launch of Vanguard.

As of now, it has been leaked that Season 1 will start on November 23, but nothing has been confimred. So players will need to hang tight until there is an official announcement from Treyarch or Sledgehammer Games.