CoD Vanguard players slam “incredibly low effort” Season 2 Battle Pass

Some Call of Duty: Vanguard players are extremely disappointed with the Season 2 Battle Pass and are flaming the devs for “low effort.”

Vanguard Season 2 was released on February 14 and with it, of course, came a brand-new Battle Pass.

This offers players over 100 Tiers worth of rewards, which include blueprints, Operator skins, finishers, and more.

However, players are flaming Sledgehammer Games as they feel this season of Vanguard is lacking valuable stuff in the Pass.

Vanguard players upset with Season 2 Battle Pass

In a Reddit post by ‘Chillenge’, the user goes right for the devs’ throat as they call them out for an “incredibly low effort” on the Battle Pass.

They are worried that this could become the new normal for Battle Pass guidelines and they might not be worth purchasing in the future.

Chillenge provided a list of everything that is included in the bundle and how many times it appears. Out of the 100 Tiers, we have summarized some of the biggest complaints below:

25 Tiers worth of Double XP tokens.

18 Tiers worth of Weapon Blueprints, but only 9 Legendary ones.

10 Tiers worth of Emblems.

8 Tiers worth of Callings Cards.

6 Tiers worth of Charms.

That is 67 Tiers of rewards that players are having a problem with. One Redditor was disappointed that a classic was missing from the pass. “No music soundtracks for vehicles or vehicle skins either.”

Others chimed in expressing their disappointment with this as they think the devs took an easy route this season. And even with the few “good” rewards, the community is upset with the way they look.

Regardless, if you are looking to take advantage of a Call of Duty offer, then you’ll want to log in to your account to claim 10 free Battle Pass Tier skips and make it even easier to complete it.