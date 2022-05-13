CoD Vanguard May 12 update arrives with secret Automaton buff hidden from patch notes

A surprise Call of Duty: Vanguard update that rolled out on May 12 arrived with a secret buff for the Automaton Assault Rifle, one that boosted its standard magazine size from 25 to 30 rounds.

Just 48 hours removed from the last CoD Vanguard patch and yet another update was swiftly pushed out on May 12. While the previous build came with a lengthy list of weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and plenty more, the new update was considerably smaller in scope.

Only five specific changes were outlined in the official patch notes from Sledgehammer Games. Though a surprise weapon tweak not mentioned in the blog has since been discovered.

After hopping back in on May 12, pro players quickly pointed out a secret buff to the Automaton. Rather than its usual 25-round magazines, this powerful AR now comes equipped with 30 bullets in each mag by default.

CoD Vanguard May 12 update silently buffs Automaton AR

Having been one of the strongest ARs in Vanguard since launch, the Automaton’s smaller magazine was often looked at as a way of keeping it balanced in the weapon category.

While others like the STG44 and the Volk all boast larger mags in their default builds, they don’t pack quite the same punch as the Auto. Thus, the limited mag size ensured players couldn’t run rampant for all too long.

Despite keeping to 25 rounds for the first six months of Vanguard’s cycle, the gun was surprisingly changed without mention on May 12. Now with 30 rounds in its default mag, expect to see the Auto popping up more than ever before.

While some at the highest level of play, specifically AR mains, are stoked by the upgrade, others that have to contend in the SMG role are less than thrilled.

we’re all excited for the AR to have 30 bullets in its mag. don’t get me wrong, i love it, but shouldn’t stuff like this just be default?! like when we praised them for adding “red dots back to the minimap” LOL — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) May 12, 2022

CoD Vanguard May 12 update full patch notes

Stability

Addressed an issue that caused a Server Disconnected error in Private Matches with the CDL ruleset enabled.

Modes

Arms Race Destroying the last remaining enemy base while enemies are within will no longer cause a UI error.



Weapons

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Mindgames Camo Category now references the correct Magazine Attachment requirement.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) Progression toward challenges that require Marksman Rifles is now correctly tracked.



User Interface & Experience

Players who have reached Prestige 5 or higher will now see the correct Prestige emblem displayed throughout the menus.

Bundles & Cosmetics