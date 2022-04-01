CoD Vanguard March 31 update: Assault Rifle buffs, LMG nerfs, full patch notes

A brand new Call of Duty Vanguard update just went live on March 31, implementing a range of weapon nerfs and buffs, along with some key bug fixes. Here’s a look at everything included in the full patch notes.

Just one week following the Season 2 Reloaded update, one that brought with it a range of new maps, modes, and equipment, yet another CoD Vanguard update has now been deployed.

This time around, a new weapon balance pass headlines the patch as a range of Assault Rifles, LMGs, and even Melee weapons have all been put under the microscope.

A minor Perk change along with some key bug fixes top it all off, but you can check out the full rundown for the latest CoD Vanguard patch below.

CoD Vanguard March 31 update weapon changes

11 weapons in total were addressed with the March 31 CoD Vanguard update. Everything from particular attachment tweaks to overall gun adjustments were lumped into the patch.

On the positive side, guns like the Type 11 LMG, M1 Garand Marksman Rifle, and the Machine Pistol Handgun were all buffed to various degrees.

Perhaps most notably, however, the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle had four of its attachments retuned. You may need to take another look at your loadout to ensure you have the best picks moving forward.

Beyond individual weapon changes, a single Perk was also improved in the Vanguard patch.

Engineer (Intel) should now be more effective, as highlights of enemy equipment and killstreaks have been made more visible.

CoD Vanguard March 31 update patch notes

The full CoD Vanguard March 31 patch notes can be found below.

Modes

Arms Race The “Escort” and “Eliminate” UI elements will now properly update during the sudden death phase of a match. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage. Addressed an issue that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from the player’s cash balance. Players will no longer have an invisible weapon when the “Bioluminescence” or “Steamer” Blueprints are equipped.

Ranked Play Updated Restrictions The Skal Crusher has been restricted in Ranked Play and can no longer be equipped to loadouts.



Weapons

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) 22” Cooper Custom (Barrel) Increased ADS time. 8” Ragdoll Short (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. 18” Ragdoll G45 (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. Cooper 45rs (Stock) Increased initial recoil while firing.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Addressed an issue that prevented progression of challenges in the Mindgames camo category.

Type 11 (Light Machine Gun) Decreased recoil while firing.

Bren (Light Machine Gun) Increased sprintout time. Increased hip-fire spread. Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B (Barrel) Decreased ADS time (-8%). .50 BMG 50 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased ADS time. Increased hip-fire spread.

Whitley (Light Machine Gun) .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes (Magazine) Decreased damage bonus (-32%).

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. .30-06 and 6.5 Sakura Drums (Magazine) Increased ammo capacity from 16 to 20 (+25%).

SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle) Increased ADS time.

G-43 (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. Decreased hip-fire spread.

Kar98K (Sniper Rifle) Addressed an issue that caused slower than intended ADS time when an Optic Attachment was not equipped.

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that allowed enemy Attack Dogs to deal damage through the Combat Shield.

Machine Pistol (Handgun) Decreased recoil while firing. Decreased hip-fire spread.



Perks

Engineer (Intel) Increased the visibility of highlighted enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.



User Interface & Experience