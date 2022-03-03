CoD Vanguard March 3 update: Fortified nerf, Gung-Ho buff, full patch notes

Sledgehammer Games released an update to Call of Duty Vanguard on March 3, which saw two popular things receive some significant changes. The perk Fortified was hit with a nerf while Gung-Ho was buffed. Here are the full patch notes from the update.

The devs have been working hard to resolve their game’s biggest issues and their fifth patch of Season 2 hit some key components.

With the recent addition of Sticky Bombs the Fortified perk had served as a huge counter the lethal equipment but that will not be the case anymore as sticks will kill anyone.

Gung-Ho received a buff as this weapon proficiency will take spraying and praying to all new heights. Here are the patch notes from the March 3 Vanguard update.

Vanguard March 3 update: Fortified & Gung-Ho nerfs



✔️ Spy Plane and Counter-Spy Plane speed decreased

✔️ Gammon Bomb lethality decreased in Hardcore

✔️ Fortified protection decreased against Sticky Bomb Here are all of the changes in today's #Vanguard update 👇https://t.co/nB4gvqQ3Ir — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) March 3, 2022

This patch is led by a nerf the blast protection perk, Fortified. This has already seen a handful of changes throughout Vanguard’s history and now it will not longer protect players if they are stuck by a Sticky Bomb.

This wasn’t the change as as the weapon attachment Gung-Ho was made a little stronger. The change now makes it take less time for the gun to be pulled out after sprinting. This means that running and gunning could be even stronger than ever. There were also some bug fixes to the new map Casablanca, which you can check out below.

Vanguard March 3 full patch notes