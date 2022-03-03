CoD Vanguard March 3 update: Fortified nerf, Gung-Ho buff, full patch notes

Sledgehammer Games released an update to Call of Duty Vanguard on March 3, which saw two popular things receive some significant changes. The perk Fortified was hit with a nerf while Gung-Ho was buffed. Here are the full patch notes from the update.
The devs have been working hard to resolve their game’s biggest issues and their fifth patch of Season 2 hit some key components.
With the recent addition of Sticky Bombs the Fortified perk had served as a huge counter the lethal equipment but that will not be the case anymore as sticks will kill anyone.
Gung-Ho received a buff as this weapon proficiency will take spraying and praying to all new heights. Here are the patch notes from the March 3 Vanguard update.
Vanguard March 3 update: Fortified & Gung-Ho nerfs
✔️ Spy Plane and Counter-Spy Plane speed decreased
✔️ Gammon Bomb lethality decreased in Hardcore
✔️ Fortified protection decreased against Sticky Bomb
This patch is led by a nerf the blast protection perk, Fortified. This has already seen a handful of changes throughout Vanguard’s history and now it will not longer protect players if they are stuck by a Sticky Bomb.
This wasn’t the change as as the weapon attachment Gung-Ho was made a little stronger. The change now makes it take less time for the gun to be pulled out after sprinting. This means that running and gunning could be even stronger than ever. There were also some bug fixes to the new map Casablanca, which you can check out below.
Vanguard March 3 full patch notes
Multiplayer
Maps
- Casablanca
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes spawn near enemies in the Patrol mode.
- Casablanca has returned to the map rotation in Patrol playlists.
Modes
- Ranked Beta
- Intuition Perk and Marksman Rifles will now appear as Restricted items in pre-match Create-a-Class in Ranked Play.
- Champion Hill
- Fixed an issue causing a “Lost Connection to Host” error message when attempting to load the Champion Hill – Solo mode in Private Match.
Attachments
- Gung-Ho (Proficiency)
- Decreased weapon sprint-out times.
Equipment
- Gammon Bomb
- Decreased explosive damage and explosion radius in Hardcore modes.
Perks
- Fortified
- Fully-healed players equipped with the Fortified Perk can no longer survive being stuck with a Sticky Bomb.
Killstreak
- Spy Plane and Counter-Spy Plane
- Decreased cruise speed.
Bundles & MTX
- Year of the Tiger Bundle
- The “Arrival of Luck” Weapon Charm has received an animation pass to improve physics and overall appearance.
- Death Bite Pro Pack
- Roland’s “Toxic Run” Operator Skin will no longer appear multiple times in the Customization menu.
Zombies
Bug Fixes
- Addressed an issue where the Sturmkrieger’s targeting could break when multiple players backed away from it.
- Added general stability fixes to “Terra Maledicta.”