CoD Vanguard leaks reveal potential weapons and fan-favorite mode returning - Dexerto

Prominent CoD leaker TheMW2Ghost has revealed a number of potential weapons in Call of Duty 2021, as well as claiming that a version of ‘Headquarters’ will return in the Sledgehammer Games instalment.

As is the case with any new Call of Duty title, details have been slowly leaking about the 2021 instalment. Thought to be set in World War II and called Vanguard, the game will launch in fall of 2021 and will constitute Sledgehammer Games’ third solo-developed CoD title.

The finer details though, like maps, modes and weapons, generally remain unclear until closer to the game’s launch.

We now appear to be getting our first details on these features, shared by CoD leaker TheMW2Ghost.

A reliable and well-known leaker, he has predicted a number of Calling Cards and other content correctly, including the news that Hijacked will be dropping in Black Ops Cold War Season 4. This has since been confirmed by Treyarch.

On June 12, the leaker revealed some weapons that have allegedly been included in an early build of the game.

“Saw some footage of CoD 2021 / Vanguard recently,” he tweeted. “Definitely WW2 uniformed soldiers. Saw a Kar98… some WW2 trench shotgun [and] molotovs.”

He also claimed that the map looked as if it was set in an African palace, while the HUD was similar to that of World at War – the 2008 CoD title.

However, that was not all, with the leaker also stating that a version of WWII’s Headquarters could be in the game as well.

“Saving the best for last… An iteration of Headquarters *might* be coming back for CoD 2021 / Vanguard,” he said.

For those who didn’t play WWII, Headquarters was a virtual multiplayer lobby that players could move around in third person, completing challenges, and interacting with others.

For all its potential, the mode struggled from launch because of lag and glitches and has not returned in a CoD since.

While the leaker has been right before, players should not take these features as guaranteed until Sledgehammer or Activision confirm them. Plenty can change in the development process and, with the game’s launch still some months away, it probably will.