CoD Vanguard leaks reveal new operators and weapons for Warzone Season 2

New CoD leaks have uncovered new operators, weapons, and a new map that we can expect to release with Vanguard Season 2 and make their way into Warzone.

With the first season of CoD Vanguard drawing to a close, many fans have been looking to what the second seasonal update will bring to the battle royale.

The update was scheduled to come in early February, however, it has been delayed until February 14, with the devs looking to enhance game performance amid a myriad of issues for players.

Despite delays, Call of Duty leakers and data miners have been able to get their hands on a slew of additions we can expect in Season 2, including two new operators and weapons.

Advertisement

Reliable Call of Duty leakers ZestyLeaks and Hydra managed to get their hands on images of the new operators that will supposedly be arriving with the next season of the WWII title.

Read More: Warzone players furious with a secret buff that makes Vanguard planes deadlier

Their leaks were shared by fellow dataminer Nanikos, showing off the key art for Season 2, the layout for a new Ground Map based in the Alps that is a work in progress, as well as two new operators – Anna and Gustavo.

The new operators can be seen holding weapons, but they are slightly cut off in the leaked images. According to the leaker’s tweet, the new weapons seem to be the Chauchat – a French machine rifle – along with the Swedish KG M/40 LMG, and an unknown shotgun.

Advertisement

Another weapon could be the Armaguerra OG-43, which can be seen being held by Gustavo in one of the images according to one reply to Nanikos tweet.

the gun gustavo is holding looks like the armaguerra og43 and it makes sense in the historical context as it is an italian weapon and gustavo's lore says he fought in italy pic.twitter.com/BqeCqDNNgs — Arcadeplayertv (@arcadeplayertv) January 22, 2022

With Vanguard Season 2 being delayed beyond its original February 2 release, fans will be waiting just a tad bit longer till February 14 to get their hands on the new content.

Though, they’ll be hoping the wider issues like constant crashes will also be addressed.