CoD Vanguard January patch notes: Sniper buffs, shotgun nerfs, perk adjustments

Call of Duty: Vanguard developers Sledgehammer Games have given players a sneak peek at the upcoming patch in early January, widely presumed to be the start of Season 1 Reloaded, with a number of big changes on the horizon.

Vanguard dropped on November 5, 2021, and has undergone a number of major changes since, including new maps, weapon balancing, and numerous bug fixes.

With a big update on the horizon after the winter break, players will be hoping to have their prayers answered.

On January 3, Sledgehammer tweeted out a shortlist of some of the changes players can expect to come, though no exact date was provided.

The break is officially over and we know you all have been patiently waiting for updates. We're happy to share a few of the changes that will be coming soon to #Vanguard — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 4, 2022

Perk adjustments to counter incendiary rounds

Fire ammunition rounds have become a serious cause for concern among Call of Duty players. While this is particularly prominent in Warzone, the issue also exists in Vanguard — but not for long.

Sniper buffs and Shotgun nerfs

Music to the ears of many players, a number of weapon balancing changes will be arriving in the next update.

Sniper buffs will be helpful, but a vast number of players — especially those who enjoy small maps like Das Haus — will love seeing that Sledgehammer are pledging to nerf shotguns. How exactly that nerf looks remains to be seen.

Mortar Barrage changes

The Mortar Barrage has come under fire as a seriously frustrating killstreak, with some players even begging for the streak to be removed entirely. Will these changes be enough to win players over, though?

They also promised changes to Panzerfaust challenges, making it slightly easier to earn the Atomic camo, as the Panzerfaust is seriously difficult to get fully leveled and unlock all of the camos.

When is the update?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the update will be. That said, we can expect it to land sometime between January 4-January 13, so keep your eyes peeled and your console ready.

Be sure to bookmark this page for the complete lowdown when the full patch notes drop.