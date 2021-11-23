CoD Vanguard fabs blast devs as Ship Haus 24/7 fails to live up to its name

Call of Duty: Vanguard fans have taken aim at Sledgehammer Games after they removed the Ship Haus 24/7 playlist after less than a week of it being available.

When a new Call of Duty title is released, players are quick to dive into multiplayer and see what’s on offer. From there, it’s not long before they’re grinding weapon levels and camos as they look to complete the difficult mastery challenges.

Over the years, the developers have made the grind a little easier by incorporating playlists that focus on the smaller maps like Shipment, Nuketown, and Shoot the Ship.

These 24/7 playlists are always fun for players as you’re able to blast through matches pretty quickly. With Shipment returning in Vanguard, it was bundled into the Ship Haus playlist alongside another tiny map – Das Haus. However, Sledgehammer have taken it away and fans aren’t happy.

Plenty of CoD players across social media have expressed their displeasure with the playlist being removed, especially given the fact it was a 24/7 playlist, but it wasn’t even available in-game for a week.