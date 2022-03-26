CoD Vanguard devs respond to annoying “crickets” bug making matches unplayable

The Call of Duty: Vanguard developers have finally responded to an annoying bug that makes it seem like the in-game audio has been overtaken by crickets making a constant clicking sound.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has gone through plenty of ups and downs since its release back in mid-September, as CoD fans have repeatedly aired their grievances with new features like the destructible cover.

Sledgehammer Games have been hard at work trying to iron things out, rolling out plenty of new updates, with the most recent coming in the form of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

While that new patch has brought a new mode with Arms Race, as well as a new weapon in the form of the Armaguerra 43 SMG, it has also brought about an annoying audio issue that is making players give up on matches.

Advertisement

If you’ve dropped into a match following the update, you’ve most likely run into the issue where your audio is taken over by a constant clicking noise. It is pretty unbearable as it’s louder than other white noise problems that have arisen in Call of Duty previously.

On top of that, players have noted that the issue also leads to matches running at a lower quality too, which again, leads them to quit – especially on the map Tuscan.

As a result, the developers have now flagged the issue on their public Trello board and are investigating the ongoing problems as they seek out a fix.

Advertisement

However, just because the developers are aware of the issue, doesn’t mean that it’ll be fixed overnight. It could be a bit of a wait before things are completely ironed out.

As of now, the only fix is to back out of your game when the audio problem flares up and find a new lobby. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing. Though, we’ll keep you updated as the devs look into things.