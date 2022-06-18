CoD Vanguard devs confirm iconic zombies weapon in Shi No Numa remake

A classic Call of Duty Zombies Wonder Weapon, the Wunderwaffe, is arriving in Vanguard with the release of Shi No Numa’s remake in Season 4.

Since Call of Duty: Vanguard’s release in late 2021, fans have hounded the developers for a true round-based zombies experience.

After being teased with an unlockable portion of Shi No Numa in Der Anfang, the devs have made Call of Duty players’ dreams come true, as they revealed the full Shi No Numa map would be released in Season 4.

Along with the return of the classic World at War map also arrives the iconic Wunderwaffe Wonder weapon, making for a full nostalgic zombies experience.

In a tweet on June 14, Treyarch Studios – the developers behind the zombies game mode in Vanguard – announced that players would be returning to the Swamp of Death to “to unearth its secrets,” on June 22.

In a follow-up tweet later, the developers confirmed that the classic Wunderwaffe weapon would also be making its long-awaited return to Call of Duty – 13 years after it was introduced with the original Shi No Numa map.

However, it’s worth noting that when the map goes live, there’s been quite a few specific gameplay updates that’ll make the Rising Sun facility play a bit different from what fans are used to.

According to Treyarch, a Sacrificial Heart is awarded to players every three rounds, and the Altar of Covenants inventory refreshes every three rounds too. Furthermore, classic Wall Buys will also make their return, but with a twist. Starting at round 6, Wall Buy weapons will have a chance to increase in Pack-A-Punch level every round all the way up to level 3 at higher rounds.

The cost for the Pack-A-Punch machine has also been reduced to 5000 Essence for level 1.

This is the first round-based experience players will get their hands on so far in Vanguard’s life cycle. However, players can only hope they’ll get a taste of more classic round-based zombies.