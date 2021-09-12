CoD Vanguard beta players are losing on purpose due to SBMM

Call of Duty: Vanguard has unleashed its first taste of multiplayer glory, but fans taking strange measures, as they’re intentionally losing to combat the game’s skill-based matchmaking.

The first glimpses of Sledgehammer’s return to the Call of Duty are here, as the open beta is live now. Players are already figuring out how to tear their down enemies, as pros like Scump have showcased some of Vanguard’s most filthy weapons. However, not every fan giving Vanguard a try has had a great experience.

While the developers have been fixing various audio and visual bugs, players are now taking measures to new extremes as they try to find enjoyment in the beta.

Players are using “noob” tactics to enjoy Vanguard

The Vanguard beta has thrust players into classic Team Deathmatch scenarios and the gunfight-inspired Champion Hill. Despite initially gaining favor with fans for using the Modern Warfare engine, Vanguard’s initial multiplayer experience hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

Notably, the beta infuriated players with disgusting spawn systems in the now-removed Hotel Royal map. Now fans are intentionally losing in a bid to find lower-level lobbies.

For those unaware, reverse boosting is a tactic used to trick the game’s playlist system into thinking your skill level is lower than normal. As bugs and overpowered weapons run rampant, the trick is being utilized even by known CoD and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson.

The merits of skill-based matchmaking are constantly debated among CoD fans, with some going as far as to champion it.

“Is it that serious that you have to go thru the trouble of reverse boosting to enjoy the game?” one fan commented in response to Henderson’s actions.

This Vanguard-specific iteration of reverse boosting hasn’t been addressed by the devs as of yet, but make sure to stay updated as more developments unfold.