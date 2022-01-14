CoD Vanguard attack dog glitch turns them into flying demons

Vanguard players face danger in practically every direction during a game, so it’s slightly disconcerting to many that defeated Attack Dogs are essentially coming back from the dead to haunt players in demon form.
Call of Duty has dealt with several themes in the past: previous wars, modern-day war, space, psychological warfare, and now it seems like players are taking a trip to hell.
Attack Dogs are traditionally a deadly Killstreak awarded for a player going on a sensational run of kills. The map is swarmed by a pack of bloodthirsty poochies that want to tear the jugular out of any enemy they find.
Advertisement
But it seems that many of them are taking exception to the notion of death.
Usually quite resilient, Attack Dogs take a lot of damage to put down, meaning players get a lot of bang for their buck if they acquire them – you do need a 10 kill streak after all.
A weird texture glitch seems to exist in Call of Duty: Vanguard that pretty much resurrects dead doggos. Multiple posts on the Vanguard subreddit have all revealed evidence of this happening to them, showing that this isn’t a one-off event.
This first post showed an elastic demon dog bouncing around Ship Haus uncontrollably, ricocheting violently off of the walls and floors. But if you’re on an outside map then the effects can look even worse.
Advertisement
“What type of birds are these?” was the appropriately titled post for the next video that revealed the dog’s true demonic form.