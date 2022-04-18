CoD Vanguard April 18 update patch notes: Ray Gun fix, new bomb timer & more

The newest Vanguard update is live with some new fixes. From reducing game crashes related to the Ray Gun in Zombies to adding the bomb timer to Ranked Play, this is everything contained in the new patch.

Sledgehammer Games and its supporting studios have been on a hot streak of fixing smaller bugs and problems in Vanguard in 2022.

April 18’s update carries the torch by making some minor but much-needed adjustments that span across the entirety of the game.

What changed in Vanguard’s April 18 update?

The most notable adjustment was the fix for inspecting your weapons in Zombies mode. The devs tackled a problem with both the Ray Gun and the Decimator Shield wonder weapon that would previously cause the entire game to crash.

On top of this, they also patched up another crashing bug that was stopping Xbox players from waking their game up out of its idle state.

A stability update has been deployed in #Vanguard, including fixes for: ▪️ Accessing Armory while cross-play is disabled

▪️ Search and Destroy bomb timer

▪️ Glide Bomb targets persisting after use Check out the Patch Notes for details 👇https://t.co/nB4gvqQ3Ir — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) April 18, 2022

The final big change was the addition of the bomb timer to the ranked play Search & Destroy HUD.

Before this change players previously had to open up the scoreboard to check how much time was left until detonation.

This staple feature of the game mode was mysteriously missing in Vanguard until now.

For more information, check out the full patch notes listed below.

Vanguard April 18 update full patch notes

Maps

Castle Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.



Modes

Search & Destroy Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.

Arms Race Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.



Weapons

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.



Ranked Play

Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on a Ladder after completing their 5 Skill Evaluation matches.

User Interface & Experience

Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.

Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.

Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.

Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

Bundles & Cosmetics

The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.

Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.

ZOMBIES

Stability