COD streamer Swagg rage quits Warzone in favor of Marvel Rivals

After quitting Warzone mid-stream, Call of Duty content creator Swagg turned his attention to hero shooter Marvel Rivals.

Call of Duty hasn’t been favored amongst the community of late. Cheaters and hackers continue to turn Black Ops 6 multiplayer into a stressful affair for many, and even Zombies has come under fire for annoying bugs that were supposedly fixed.

Many Warzone players started jumping ship weeks ago, evidenced by the user base’s steep decline as the hacker crisis worsened in late 2024.

Content creators expressed their concerns about the battle royale’s future, with FaZe Clan’s Swagg lamenting how difficult it was to even play the game. And now even Swagg has reached his wit’s end, enough that he set his sights elsewhere.

Warzone streamer Swagg jumps ship to Marvel Rivals

During a January 7 stream, Swagg’s frustration with Warzone boiled over to the point that he suddenly switched the game off.

“I’m done, bro,” he repeated to his teammates several times before telling them he would much rather play Marvel Rivals.

Notably, Swagg followed up later in a post on his Twitter/X account, writing that “Warzone is worse this week than last week. Can’t even Que into games.”

The FaZe Clan member added that since “Marvel Rivals was mad fun” for the several hours he played, he’d probably run that for his next stream while beefing up his Silver 2 Punisher in Competitive Mode.

At the time of writing, Swagg has returned to Twitch with another Call of Duty: Warzone-centric livestream. However, the stream’s “Hacker Counter” shows that he’s already encountered about a dozen cheaters.

Cheating issues have long plagued Call of Duty, but things have gotten progressively worse in recent months. Warzone developers have promised to bolster the game’s anti-cheat system in 2025, though it’s unknown when players can expect real changes to start trickling in.