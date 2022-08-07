CoD streamer banned from Twitch for “cheating” amid aimbot allegations

Call of Duty streamer MPControlWard has been banned from Twitch after viewers flagged questionable footage, claiming he was using an aimbot.

The Call of Duty community is no stranger to its share of hacks, exploits, and glitches. Raven Software have continued to douse the fires of Warzone bugs for months, but one thing that regularly plagues CoD players is aimbotting.

Twitch streamer MPControlWard has found themselves at the center of controversy, as the CoD community combs over footage of him allegedly using an aimbot in Modern Warfare.

CoD players losing their “sh*t” over aimbot allegations

Redditor Zaxoe brought attention to MPControlWard’s gameplay, which shows the streamer obliterating Modern Warfare players with minimal effort.

“He has a flick aimbot paired together with a wallhack, once he shoots the first enemies,” the Redditor said, claiming to provide reasoning behind the allegation.

“He flicks too an enemy that is behind a building, he stands there for 2 seconds, not realizing what’s going on, even shooting the building, and walks, where exactly 1 guy with 2 other people stand,” added the Redditor. They claimed that this situation seemed to be “pretty cut and dry” that an aimbot was being utilized.

The streamer revealed that they had been banned from Twitch for “cheating in a multiplayer game,” suggesting that he’d been reported as a result of the allegations stemming from Reddit.

“So I’m assuming this was an automated ban from reports (lol) caused by this Reddit post,” he posted.

Some players quickly leaped to the Twitch streamer’s defence, claiming that there was no way to prove anything was amiss.

One player, sejpuV said “I’m sorry but that’s not proof of aimbotting lmao” which garnered the following response: “Yeah I’m thinking the same, I have a mate who gets clips like this and he always has people raging at him for cheating.”

It remains to be seen if the streamer will be unbanned.