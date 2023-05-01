Call of Duty player asks for help with crashing issues by sending pizza to devs

COD: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 crashing issues led to one player entreating developers for help by sending pizza.

The issues in question affect PC players who use AMD Vega GPUs. When Season 3 launched in April, users with this kind of setup encountered crashes when botting up Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Beenox, the studio that typically manages Call of Duty’s PC ports, issued a message on April 17, promising fans the development team would investigate the matter.

But one person took it upon themselves to possibly speed up the process by sending the Canadian-based crew a box of pizza.

Fan unconventionally asks for help with COD Season 3 crashing

Some Call of Duty players flocked to online forums or launched Change.org campaigns to get Beenox’s attention. However, one person made their pleas known by unconventional means – buying the team pizza.

As noted by PC Gamer, Reddit user BehindACorpFireWall had a cheese pizza delivered to the Beenox office last week with a note attached: “Help Vega Please.” The Redditor stated in their post that they went this route because they “don’t know what else to do.”

Apparently, the user sent pizza from a “low-mid range” chain in Canada, Pizza Pizza, which others in the Reddit thread said may be construed as an “insult.” The original poster responded with, “Dang so now they are probably even more upset hah!”

Whether or not anyone from Beenox actually ate the pizza remains a mystery. Still, it’s doubtful that the cheese pie, regardless of its origins, will have any real influence on how quickly the studio can deploy a fix for COD Season 3‘s crashing errors on PC.