CoD pros slam Vanguard CDL skins in Season 1: “Trolling us at this point”

The Call of Duty community, including top Call of Duty League pros, has slammed the new CDL skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard, after they were revealed with the Season 1 update on December 6.

Throughout recent years, operator skins and weapon camos for the competitive scene have become commonplace in Call of Duty. You’ll often see players running around Verdansk in their favorite CDL team skins, and each year brings new designs.

On top of individual team skins, Activision have made a habit of releasing generic CDL skins in two black and white colorways, for fans who just want to support the league.

When the new ones were revealed in the PC update on December 6, however, many players were less than impressed.

CDL skins appeared in Vanguard after new PC update. (@JakeDMND_) pic.twitter.com/1XJ20zscdu — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 7, 2021

It didn’t take long for the jokes and comments to start flying in, questioning who approved of the skins and comparing them to ones in other games.

Before long, the pros themselves were getting involved too, clearly not happy with how the new CDL skins look in Vanguard.

OpTic Gaming creative director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards made a joke at the expense of the skins, comparing them to those in games such as Halo and Rocket League, and this, in particular, elicited a response from some of the pros.

LA Guerrillas’ Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat simply responded with a gif of Matt Damon from Saving Private Ryan, looking pained and upset.

SlasheR’s teammate, Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman, added that “they just trolling us at this point.”

they just trolling us at this point — LAG Peirce (@Gunless) December 7, 2021

OpTic founder Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez even insinuated that he would have to teach the game’s creative director about creativity.

With much of the community clowning these skins and even the pros stunned by them, it will be interesting to see the reaction if and when they release the CDL team skins for each franchise.

Players will definitely be hoping for something better when that happens — but we’ll just have to wait and see.