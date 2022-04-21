COD Pros Answer: Is Scump the best player ever?!

There are some Call of Duty pros like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter who have their stake at being the best player of all time. Dexerto asked people in the competitive scene if they would pick Scump as the CoD GOAT and if he’s done enough to earn the title.

Whether from content creation or championship runs, OpTic Gaming’s Scump is one of the most recognizable players in the scene. He’s cultivated a massive following on his personal channels and has produced insane moments on the competitive stage.

Depending on how you slice it, there’s great arguments to be made for both Crim and Scumpy, and it’s interesting to hear how CoD pros lean in this conversation.

