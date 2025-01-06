CoD pro Shotzzy accidentally “proves” aim assist is broken with poor MnK gameplay

A clip of two-time COD world champion Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro struggling to play Black Ops 6 with a mouse and keyboard has reinvigorated the debate around Call of Duty’s “broken” aim assist.

Call of Duty has always been a game focused on console players but, since the addition of cross-play in 2019, questions over the strength of the game’s controller aim assist have continued to grow.

Shotzzy is one of the best controller players in Call of Duty. An OpTic Texas CDL team member, he is famous for having extreme accuracy while performing high-skilled movement plays in-game.

It seems that Shotzzy isn’t perfect, however, as a clip from his Twitch stream went viral on January 4 after he failed to get more than one kill in a match while using a mouse and keyboard in Black Ops 6.

Shotzzy’s struggles show strength of aim assist

The clip shows Shotzzy joining a match on Hacienda, but quickly realizing his input is on mouse and keyboard. Still, instead of switching, he stays and says “This is going to be legit proof why game knowledge [is more important] over everything.”

The rest of the clip are moments of Shotzzy missing kills he would normally get, becoming increasingly frustrated and saying “I feel like I’ve only got one kill, I’m not even trolling I’ve only got one kill.”

Some Call of Duty players didn’t see the funny side, with YouTuber Mikaveli quoting the clip as an example of why “There needs to be a full rework on how aim assist functions in games.”

Others agree that aim assist is too powerful, saying “Turns out soft aimbots are pretty useful after all” and “rotational aim assist in tracking heavy games is a bit absurd sometimes.”

There’s no doubt that aim assist is a strong mechanic in FPS games, especially Call of Duty, and players continue to find new examples that “prove” aim assist is too strong.

However, Shotzzy struggling in one match isn’t the fairest way to prove that aim assist needs adjusting. Some fans jumped to his defense saying that he has “zero clue on MnK, his sens is too high,” and Mikaveli admitted that Shotzzy is “obviously unfamiliar with MnK & could most definitely be insane if he tried.”

For now, Shotzzy is better off sticking to a controller with the next Call of Duty League Minor tournament on January 10.