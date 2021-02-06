Logo
CoD pro John uncovers insane parachute exploit in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 6/Feb/2021 17:19

by Joe Craven
Warzone Parachuting with BOCW logo
Activision

Black Ops Cold War John

Call of Duty World Champion Johnathon ‘John’ Perez has shared bizarre footage of a parachute bug in Black Ops Cold War, allowing him to float around the map as if it was Warzone, and reach clearly unintended spots. 

Any game the size of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was bound to launch with its fair share of bugs and glitches. However, some have argued that developers Treyarch need to do more to minimize their prevalence and impact in matches.

Furthermore, ahead of the second CDL season getting underway on February 11, some pro players have shared concerns over bugs that could potentially impact professional matches.

John, currently playing in the Challengers after some time away from the esport, made this point in a February 6 tweet, showing a bizarre bug on the Crossroads map.

John playing for Luminosity
MLG
John won a World Championship with Envy, back in Black Ops III.

The glitch requires players to go to the rocks at the back of Munitions Storage, before button mashing. This launches the player into the air, seeing them fly way above the map and over to the far side.

The glitch then becomes even more bizarre, with the game giving John the option of pulling a Warzone-like parachute, and gliding onto the top of the cliff at the other side of the map. It’s a crazy exploit, on a map that is played in pro hardpoint.

JKap tweeted the clip, throwing the caption back to a hilarious Clayster rant from Black Ops III, after he was pulled up for using an “unintended line of sight” in a CWL match.

Fans and other pros were understandably baffled by the bug, with some comparing it super-jumps in Halo. Whatever comparison you wish to make, it’s absolutely not meant to be in the game, and players will be looking for a swift patch after its discovery.

Players would almost certainly be punished for using this exploit in an official match, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be abused at lower levels.

Whether we see John back competing in the upper echelons of the CDL remains unclear, but we can hope that his discovery of this particular bug can result in a quick fix.

FormaL says pro CoD players being offended by trash talk are just “soft”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:52

by Joe Craven
Formal CDL OpTic
CDL

Call of Duty League FormaL

OpTic Chicago’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has responded to claims the competitive CoD community is “getting soft”, suggesting that the majority of players are now able to shrug trash talk off.

The change to the CDL, from the old CWL, represented the biggest shift in competitive Call of Duty’s infrastructure since it first began. However, despite the founding of 12 new franchises, there was perhaps not as much turnover in players as was originally planned.

The core veterans – Clayster, Crimsix, Scump, Slasher and more – all made the jump into the franchised league, even if some, like Karma and ZooMaa, have since hung up their controllers.

Some fans have been disappointed by the change to the CDL, suggesting that the new teams mean old rivalries and feuds have been forgotten. FormaL, though, suggests it is down to the presence of veteran players, who have long since got used to playing with and against one another.

CDL 2021 teams
Call of Duty League
The CDL saw the founding of 12 teams.

On a recent episode of the OpTic Podcast, FormaL responded to the topic of trash talk (or the lack of it) in the CDL, with the question also asking whether the League and its pros have “gone soft”.

“Speaking of pros,” FormaL replied, “I feel like we’ve known each other for so f**king long now, no one should get that butt-hurt. Like the video we put out a couple weeks ago… we’ve all been in this sh*t for so long that if you’re getting that hurt, you’re just soft. We’ve all shot sh*t at each other, it’s been so long. Everyone’s talked sh*t to each other at one point or another, and meant it.”

Timestamp: 38:50

“We know we’re gonna play against each other [again],” he said. “Like even if we lose Champs last year, we know we’re gonna play you at Champs next year too. It’s a cycle, we’re just gonna keep playing each other over and over again. So if you’re just getting tight over random comments you’re just soft as a person.”

When referencing the video they made a few weeks back, FormaL is referring to their ranking of CoD pros. The video garnered backlash from certain pros, even being branded as “disrespectful” by retired player RamboRay. 

FormaL is essentially saying that the bad blood and trash-talking is still present, pros have just become far better at shrugging it off and leaving it in the heat of the moment. Those that aren’t able to do so are “soft”.

However, FormaL doesn’t consider it to be all that meaningful, suggesting that player relationships outside of matches have reduced the venom behind much of the trash talk. His nonchalance towards it probably goes some way to explain his confusion when ex-pros reacted negatively to comments he made in the tier list video.

The second CDL season kicks off properly with the Atlanta FaZe home series, from February 11-14.