CoD players worried MW3 “will die” if spam reports and shadow bans aren’t fixed

Modern Warfare 2 players are fed up with getting shadow-banned as a result of fraudulent spam reports, and worry it might feature in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta has ended, with the Call of Duty fanbase mostly excited about the upcoming release, despite a few complaints about certain changes they want to be made, like improved spawns.

However, now that they are forced to return to older games like the recent Modern Warfare 2, they’ve noticed some pressing issues that they hoped have been fixed for Modern Warfare 3, like the current spam reporting that is causing innocent players to be disconnected and shadow-banned.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Spam reports are still in Modern Warfare 2 and players hate it

One content creator was fed up with being reported and disconnected from games, posting a clip of his frustrating experience in MW: “Call of Duty will die if this continues for another year.”

Other players related to this experience, with some talented Call of Duty players being punished for being better than their opponents through the Activision report system: “Yeh can imagine if they keep this system on MWIII, especially with the better movement, etc. Then the game won’t last long at all.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans of the Activision franchise pointed the blame at the developers’s trust in players to ban cheaters and not exploit the system: “Players should not be able to have the power to get others banned.”

Article continues after ad

However, in the past, there have been complaints about too little power to get rid of cheaters, especially on the PC port of the game, of too many hackers – particularly in Warzone.

So, the Call of Duty fanbase appears to be split on whether increased report power is beneficial, but fan hype for the new game has overpowered worry for Modern Warfare 3 overall- especially with Activision ramping up their marketing for the game, collaborating with hit rapper 21 Savage.