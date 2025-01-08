COD players urge devs to “read the room” after promoting skins instead of fixing game

Call of Duty fans flamed Activision for promoting a new store bundle amid a massive decline in player count across Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Even though most additional purchases are optional, Black Ops 6 has become extremely expensive. The base game costs $70 upfront, plus you can buy a $10 Battle Pass and $30 BlackCell every season for cosmetic items.

On top of that, the Squid Game event added a new $10 Event Pass for more cosmetic items. BO6 players did the math and discovered that every bundle in the game’s store is worth 108,100 CoD Points, which amounts to about $800.

Players made it clear that they were tired of more microtransactions, so they did not respond well when the Call of Duty marketing team promoted a new store bundle instead of releasing an update or responding to community feedback.

Call of Duty players call devs out for focusing on microtransactions

In response to the trailer for a new Squid Game Trace pack in the store, CharlieIntel said, “call of duty is reaching new lows on steam, slowly falling in player count on PS5 and Xbox, ranked play is overrun by hackers that can take down servers, but here’s call of duty tweeting about a new licensed bundle.”

“Read the room holy shi*,” Warzone streamer Swagg added.

Releasing a video like this while cheating and other issues plague CoD is pushing players away. Swagg and Scump both announced they would be taking a step back from streaming the game because of all the persistent problems.

Other CoD defenders are also questioning their loyalty to the game.

“The audacity to promote bundles when your game is a cascading failure of cheating and stonewalling from devs,” former pro-CoD player Octane argued.

Patience is wearing thin, and ads like this aren’t helping improve that already negative public image.