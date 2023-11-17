CoD players roast $60 Modern Warfare 3 skin that acts as an endless flashbang

A new Modern Warfare 3 weapon skin can be yours for a $60 sum, though CoD players have quickly come to learn its shocking brightness might be doing more harm than good.

When it comes to flexing in Modern Warfare 3, you’ve got a few options. Be it your Operator, their chosen emotes, or even just your weapons of choice, there’s plenty you can do to style on the competition.

While some of these cosmetics can be earned the hard way, most are often locked behind paywalls of sorts. Be it Battle Passes or individual bundles, paying is often how you acquire many of the game’s most dazzling skins.

That’s the case here with one particular skin that might just be a little too dazzling. By purchasing a $60 bag from the Call of Duty store, one that has since sold out, players could nab the exclusive Royalty Tiger Weapon Camo. But when loading into a game with this camo applied, players have been blinded by its questionable beauty.

Put simply, the Royalty Tiger skin is among the brightest ever put in a CoD title. It shines unlike anything else in Modern Warfare 3, lighting up any room you’re in, and thus, making you an easier target.

Not only that, but its bright pink glow is so overpowering, it dominates the screen and may even obscure enemies in the background. As many have now begun arguing, the $60 purchase could actually be a detriment to your gameplay.

“Why would I want to pay [$60] to get a skin that essentially flash bangs me every time I ADS?” one player on Twitter questioned. Especially with larger weapons, aiming down sights can be quite troublesome with this skin taking up real estate on your screen.

“I can’t even see anything else,” another player added. “It’s just bright pink.” Meanwhile, others joked it should come with a Star Wars effect given its vibrance is on par with that of a lightsaber.

“This better let you cut people in half like a lightsaber with how bright it is.”

Activision A look at the now sold-out $60 CoD bag that came with the in-game skin.

For some, there’s humor in the cosmetic, though for others, the $60 item has been labeled a “robbery.”

It’s unclear if this degree of brightness was the intended effect or whether the newest CoD skin has gone online with a pesky bug. Devs are yet to comment at the time of writing though we’ll update you here with any further developments.