CoD players praise Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls cinematic as “absolute cinema”

Call of Duty fans are loving the new cinematic trailer for Black Ops 6’s Zombies map Liberty Falls, calling it “peak.”

Treyarch dropped the trailer for the second round based Zombies map coming with Black Ops 6 at launch. The three-minute video features a creepy flashback from Edward Richtofen, a wonder weapon in action, and extended segments of zombie carnage.

Fans of the franchise were quick to call the animated cinematic the best trailer they have seen from Treyarch for a Zombies map. Some compared it to the trailer for the Black Ops 3 map The Giant, which was released almost a decade ago.

“I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES THIS IS ABSOLUTE ZOMBIES CINEMA HOLY,” one fan said on social media.

“I’m not gonna front this is the best cinematic trailer I’ve ever seen for Zombies hands down,” another said online.

Reddit users said they weren’t expecting much to come out of this trailer but had their expectations “blown out of the water” with the video to the extent that they are as hyped for Liberty Falls as they are for Terminus.

“Crazy when you give studios the time to make games they make bangers, and what I love is both maps are full of lore I can’t wait,” one Reddit user said.

Treyarch has yet to confirm if these two round-based Zombie maps will be the only aspects of the mode, as the developer has experimented with other ways to do Zombies in the past.

Fans of Black Ops Zombies will have to wait for the game to come out on October 25 to get their hands on Liberty Falls to find out if the gameplay matches up to the hype from the trailer.

For now, though, they will have to theory craft, and brainstorm the story Treyarch is trying to tell based on the cinematics.