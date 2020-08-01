CoD players host their own LAN as Activision cancels event last minute

Amateur Call of Duty players hosted their own LAN event after Activision canceled a Modern Warfare tournament, that they were set to attend, a day before it started.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, Call of Duty players made their way to Indianapolis in hopes of competing at a Modern Warfare tournament, American Gaming Network's Indy Open.

However, the amateur event, which was scheduled to kick off on August 1, was moved to an online format last minute after AGN revealed they were contacted by Activision over "health and safety concerns."

The Indianapolis Open - Summer 2020. pic.twitter.com/ErJA3gEhy3 — American Gaming Network 🇺🇸 (@AGNEvents) August 1, 2020

"After discussions with representatives from Activision, we are deciding to change the Indianapolis Open to be online only," AGN's statement read.

Unfortunately, with under a day until the action was supposed to start, this news was announced too late for some teams. Many had already traveled and booked accommodation or arrived at nearby hotels.

Call of Duty players host their own LAN

Once it was revealed that players were lacking the proper setups and internet connection to compete in the Indy Open's new online format, some competitors took it upon themselves to create their own LAN event.

This makeshift competition was seemingly thrown together and hosted at one of the teams' Airbnb homes, with u/ElementalStormz sharing a brief clip of the LAN on Reddit.

Although the LAN was created on short notice, the amateur players surprisingly managed to get it up and running with a considerable turnout.

However, there were also many comments criticizing the competitors for ignoring the safety concerns that Activision raised. Some pointed out the risks involved with this gathering.

As of now, it is unclear when Call of Duty events will move back to the regular LAN setting, with tournaments such as the CDL and Challenger's Playoffs also confirmed to be online.