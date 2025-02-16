CoD players furious over Season 2’s new “pay-to-win” skin in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

T-800 Operator skins returned to Call of Duty on February 6, as part of a collaboration event with The Terminator movie franchise.

Available in Warzone and Black Ops 6, the skin is part of the Terminator Ultra Skin bundle, priced at 3,000 CoD Points in the in-game shop. This Tracer Pack includes two T-800 Operator skins—Model T-800 and Endo Titanium Core—along with four weapon blueprints featuring red tracers, and more cosmetics.

However, its the Endo Titanium Core skin that has faced criticism from the community, with many players claiming it makes opponents difficult to see. Several have even labeled it “pay-to-win” via a Reddit post due to the perceived advantage it provides in gameplay.

Article continues after ad

CoD players deem Terminator T-800 skin “pay-to-win”

“Close enough, welcome back Gaia skin from MWII,” the top comment read. That skin became infamous upon release in Modern Warfare 2(2023) for making player models difficult to see.

“Pay-to-win skins being added, ya that’s gonna bring players back…,” another said, referring to CoD’s declining player count on Steam.

Article continues after ad

“They know people will pay for an advantage. Front Man, Nocturne, Gaia, Roze, Ghillie Suits. Anything all blacked out, slim, or hard to register as a player model will sell like hot cakes,” a player replied.

Article continues after ad

Activision The Gaia skin returned in Modern Warfare 3.

Another post stated: “Seriously. This guy is 50% see through on top of already having a smaller torso than every other skin in the game, bland colors, and a smaller head. Hit box may be the same size but visibility is not.”

Despite most comments agreeing with the sentiment, “It’s hard to shoot this skinny motherf**ker,“ some argued the skin wasn’t as difficult to spot as previous Operators.

“I’ve got it near max, they are clearly visible. It’s a mental block,” one player stated, as a second added, “It’s far easier to see than any of the black skins. For some reason, when someone is in black, I don’t see them until they move.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, numerous players shared various different situations they found the T-800 skin hard to see. They noted reasons such as, it “barely shows up in a thermal sight,” is “tricky to see on certain maps,” and “hard to see when it’s prone.”

CoD players have also criticized The Terminator event, which runs until February 20, over the event reward being a “waste of time” if you don’t play Warzone.