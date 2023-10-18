CoD players concerned Warzone is “turning into Fortnite” with its wacky crossovers

Warzone’s latest season has fans concerned the FPS is turning into Fortnite, as wacky crossovers continue to release.

Over the years, Call of Duty has steadily evolved its content plan with unique skins and bundles to enhance player experience. In the blink of an eye, modest skin packs turned into full-blown celebrity and licensed brand crossovers once Warzone hit the scene.

Just this year alone, Call of Duty has introduced Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage as playable characters. Season 6 has upped the ante, with Spawn, the Gaia tree, and many more unique skins joining the in-game store.

As cool as it’s been, not everyone’s a fan of these crossovers. Some fans fear that CoD is dangerously close to Fortnite territory should these trends continue.

CoD fans fear Warzone is entering Fortnite territory

When it comes to insane crossovers in modern gaming, Fortnite is seen as the “pioneer” of this trend. Since its release, Fortnite has almost every video game character, movie character, and celebrity you could name as a playable option.

While Fortnite’s approach to crossovers has gone over very well, Call of Duty’s has split the player base. Realism in Call of Duty has always been a hot topic, and each crossover brings this topic back to the forefront of the game.

One Warzone player perfectly captured how far the battle royale has come. In a screenshot, Skeletor, John “Soap” MacTavish, a creepy clown, and a “normal” in-game skin are prepped and ready to dominate the Warzone.

The original poster of this image had a blast with this screenshot, and so did many others. “I love this about CoD. Something for everyone,” replied one player.

However, the other responses weren’t so joyful. “Fortnite lookin ass game,” to which plenty others chimed in with similar responses.

In a more measured response, another member replied “I know CoD isn’t milsim but I’m not for this. I’m 36, I started playing CoD on pc with the very first game in 2003. It’s these skins that made me realize I am not the target demo for the CoD games anymore, and I am okay with that.”

Don’t expect this conversation to die out anytime soon, with Modern Warfare 3 likely to push that envelope even more.