CoD players can’t believe “eyesore” UI is back in MW3 after everyone hated it

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 UI doesn’t look like it’s changing anytime soon. Players have realized this thanks to gameplay footage and are naturally frustrated with the revelation.

From the start of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 to the present day, the devs have made many changes. WZ2 saw big changes to loadouts not long after launch and it has even received promised movement changes recently.

Whereas Modern Warfare 2 made necessary audio changes early on, before addressing other issues such as camos much later. However, one issue that has plagued MW2 for the longest time is its horizontal-based UI. It’s not been very well-received by players and the community has wanted improvements.

They haven’t been forthcoming, and worse still, it looks like the Modern Warfare 3 UI will remain unchanged.

Modern Warfare 3 UI looks like it will stick to MW2 design

Reddit user tactikz4 posted to the Modern Warfare 3 subreddit pointing out that the devs are “really bringing the same UI layout. Sorry, but Horizontal scrolling sucks.”

Attached was a picture from recent MW3 gameplay footage. The loadout screen clearly showed the exact same UI layout as MW2, which would suggest that MW3 will be following the same overall UI.

One of the top comments had this to say on the controversial topic: “I just don’t understand how someone can design a UI like this for a console/PC game, gets it approved, gets massive criticism, and still doesn’t get an overhaul of it with the original designed relocated to a different job.”

Another commenter explained the reasoning behind the interface design: “Because it works for mobile, and that’s the intention. It doesn’t matter if it’s an eyesore for console/PC, they would make adjustments as needed.”

Over on Twitter, more users expressed their frustration at the MW2 UI coming back for a second round. It was described by one person as “the worst UI/UX Ever in the history of Call of Duty.”

Another Twitter post featured even more responses from players desperate for the UI to be updated. “Too bad, because this UI sucks,” expressed one user, whereas another CoD fan simply said: “F**k.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the UI does indeed stay the same. What we do know for sure is that Lara Croft is coming to raid Call of Duty.