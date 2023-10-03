CoD Next 2023 Twitch drops & YouTube rewards: Exclusive weapon Blueprint, charm, more
This year’s Call of Duty Next event is shaping up to be a massive celebration of the franchise while giving fans a glimpse at the future. Sweetening the deal, just by watching along live you can grab yourself a handful of exclusive rewards on either Twitch or YouTube.
Months after the first teasers of Modern Warfare 3 started bubbling up to the surface, a full-fledged multiplayer reveal is now just around the corner. Fans will get their first look at this year’s release during the CoD Next 2023 event, and not only that, the future of Warzone will be on display as well.
Naturally, the blockbuster event is sure to entice hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the globe for another year running. And just by being one of those viewers, you can even grab yourself some easy in-game rewards.
By watching along live on either Twitch or YouTube, four exclusive goodies can be yours to keep. Here’s what you need to know about the CoD Next 2023 rewards.
CoD Next 2023 Twitch & YouTube rewards
Four exclusive rewards are on offer during the CoD Next 2023 broadcast and fans can earn them across both YouTube and Twitch.
It’s simply a matter of ensuring your Activision account is linked to the platform of your choice, then watching along live on the day of the event, October 5 from 9 AM PT.
Currently, no exact watch times have been made clear for the specific rewards. The order in which you unlock the four items appears to be randomized, but we’ll keep you posted here should that change.
Below is the full list of exclusive viewership rewards on offer during the CoD Next 2023 event:
- Death Upload – Weapon Blueprint
- Robotic Gamer – Emblem
- Bot Ops – Charm
- Curve Monitor – Calling Card
With this year’s CoD release bucking the trend and allowing unlocked items to carry forward into Modern Warfare 3, these goodies can be yours now and stay with you long into the future.