MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter

An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences.

One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter midair in a feat that would impress James Bond. Someone in Warzone Pacific pulled off a similar stunt last year with an airborne plane.

It would seem that pilots in the world of Call of Duty can’t catch a break. A gameplay clip making the rounds on Reddit demonstrates who truly rules the skies in Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 player channels Mission Impossible for wild helicopter stunt

An oversized Domination-style mode, Ground War in Modern Warfare 2 is known to get a little hectic. But gameplay footage shared by Reddit user drzombixx_tortellini suggests no one knows the full extent of the chaos players can cause.

The video shows the Redditor’s friend taking out an enemy chopper by the most unconventional means. After jumping out of their plane, the player dives for a few hundred feet and then deploys their parachute.

When in position, they glide into the back of the chopper, shoot a couple of enemy soldiers, then jump back out for an easy parachute landing. It’s enough to make Tom Cruise blush.

This MW2 helicopter stunt impressed other Redditors, too. “Jesus Christ. That’s Jason Bourne,” one person wrote.

Someone else joked in the comments, “now THAT’S a Battlefield player.” The Ground War footage reminded others of a certain action hero, with one Reddit user asking, “Tom Cruise, is that you?”

Needless to say, Modern Warfare 2 players know no bounds when it comes to securing a stylish victory.