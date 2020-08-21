CoD Mobile's Prop Hunt return date confirmed

Call of Duty: Mobile’s Prop Hunt mode is making a return during Season 9, with the devs confirming it’s release date in their newest community update.

As Call of Duty Mobile has taken some of the best parts about previous CoD titles and put them all under one umbrella, fans have seen some of their favorite things make a return. There are a whole host of fan-favorite maps, weapons, and characters, but on top of that, you also have modes.

Advertisement

These include the standard ones like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Hardpoint, but there have also been limited-time modes to shake things up too. One of the most popular LTMs has been Prop Hunt.

Yes, that classic mode where you take the form of an object and try to outsmart enemies in a game of hide and seek has made it’s way to CoD Mobile as well. It hasn’t been seen for a while, but it will be returning in Season 9.

Advertisement

During their August 20 Community Update, the CoD Mobile devs confirmed that their big Season 9 event, Finest Hour, is starting on August 21 and after that, there will be a whole host of mode changes that follow.

Read More: Call of Duty insider claims SBMM returning in Black Ops Cold War

This includes Prop Hunt, as the popular limited-time mode will be returning on August 28. Until then, you can dive in and play Finest Hour, the new 10v10 mode, and Gungame Moshpit.

There is no end date listed for Prop Hunt’s return, but, it probably won’t last all that long anyway, so CoD Mobile fans will have to savor its return.

Advertisement

On top of that, the Attack of the Undead limited-time mode will also be returning in Season 9. The devs haven’t given a release date for that just yet, so, we’ll have to keep an eye on things as the season unfolds.