Cod Mobile adds new Warzone Operators: Rambo, Die Hard release date, teasers - Dexerto

From Rambo to Die Hard’s John McClane, Activision has teased a number of new crossovers for Warzone. However, these iconic Operators are also locked in for CoD Mobile, here’s what you need to know.

With Warzone Season 3, Activision is launching a number of 80s themed crossovers to tie in with Verdansk ‘84. Action heroes like Rambo and even Terminator have all been subtly teased over the past few days.

At first, it appeared this new content would be exclusive for the battle royale experience. Now, it’s official that all upcoming Operators will be coming to CoD Mobile as well. This marks the first time new content will be available across Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and CoD Mobile.

From when it will be available to how you can unlock it, here’s everything we know.

Warzone’s new Operators confirmed for CoD Mobile

Teasers first started appearing online on May 6. The official Call of Duty Twitter account shared a stat report that was quickly linked to John Rambo. The floodgates were open from this point on as easter eggs came pouring in.

The Die Hard franchise was next in line as John McClane hints were posted on social media. Last but not least was the Terminator series with a potential T-800 skin in the works as well.

With a new trailer on May 10, it was confirmed that all Operators teased to date will be available across the board. Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and CoD Mobile players can all get in on the 80’s crossover fun.

New CoD Mobile Operators: release date

While CoD Mobile players have their sights set on May 27 for the Season 4 update, it appears these Operators will be available a week earlier.

“The action begins May 20,” the official teaser trailer revealed. If the launch is universal across all three titles, CoD Mobile players should be able to access this new content on the very same day as everyone else.

It’s worth noting that these Operators could be rolled out over time. Rambo appears to be dropping in first, though other classic action heroes might not be joining him on day one; other teased Operators may be further off.

How to unlock new CoD Mobile Operators

For the time being, there’s no telling just how mobile gamers will get their hands on these Operators. This simultaneous drop across Warzone and CoD Mobile is a first for the franchise. Therefore, we’ll have to wait and see how the bundles are unlocked across both titles.

There’s a good chance a unique bundle will be available for purchase in CoD Mobile. However, we could also see each Operator added into a randomized crate. We’ll keep you posted here as more information becomes available.